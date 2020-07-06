Pub forced to close two days after opening after customer tests positive for coronavirus

The Lighthouse Inn in Burnham-On-Sea has had to close after one of its customers tested positive for coronavirus. (Google Maps)

A pub in Burnham-On-Sea has closed its doors just two days after reopening as a customer tested positive for coronavirus.

The Lighthouse Inn on Highbridge Road served its first pints after being closed for three months during the lockdown as pubs across England reopened as part of so-called “Super Saturday”.

However, the pub have had to close after the owners found out that one of their customers had coronavirus.

The venue now cannot reopen again until all staff have tested negative for COVID-19.

On Thursday, the pub posted a list of rules as per government guidelines on its Facebook page which included sanitising before entry and that customers must give their name and number for the track and trace system.

Now the pub is going through the list of names to inform them that they might have come into close contact with someone who has the virus.

A spokesman posted on the pub’s Facebook page on Monday: “This isn’t the message we wanted to write so soon but The Lighthouse will be closed due to a customer testing positive to COVID-19.

“We are slowly getting through our list of customers that were in the pub on Saturday (July 4).

“We will not be re opening until all staff have been tested and come back negative and currently we are in the middle of a deep clean.

“All government guidelines will be adhered to.”

According to the Burnham and Highbridge Weekly News, the man who tested positive was a customer at Vape Escape, also in Burnham-On-Sea.

Leanne Underhill, owner of Vape Escape, a vape and cocktail bar also in Burnham-on-Sea, said the man who tested positive for Covid-19 also came into her shop at the weekend.

Underhill was alerted to the fact that he had tested positive and had to shut her shop

She said that four of her staff members were tested for coronavirus, but all came back negative.

Customers enjoying their drinks in Soho during the "Super Saturday" in London. (Getty)

Members of the public are seen at a bar in Manchester's Northern Quarter, England, Saturday. (AP)

The shop has reopened today, with only one staff member in at one time.

Meanwhile in London, the Met police commander, Bas Javid, said a small number of pubs closed early after advice from officers because of crowding and social distancing issues.

“The majority of the public complied with social distancing guidelines and remained vigilant,” he said.

“While some areas were notably busy such as Soho and Portobello Road, we are pleased there were no significant issues or incidents in the capital.”

Staff at BrewDog Tower Hill prepare to reopen with social distancing measures in place on Friday in London. (Getty)

Rafal Liszewski, a store manager on Old Compton Street, said crowds began to arrive from around 1pm on Saturday.

“By 8 to 9 pm it was a proper street party with people dancing and drinking,” he told PA news agency.

“Barely anyone was wearing masks and nobody respected social distancing … to be honest, with that many people on one street it was physically impossible.”