Pub chain JD Wetherspoon reveals first loss since 1984

JD Wetherspoon has reported its first annual pre-tax loss since 1984 as it laid bare the impact of coronavirus restrictions on the pubs industry.

It revealed a £105.4m loss on sharply lower sales in the year to 26 July.

Wetherspoon's chairman Tim Martin railed against changes in rules to stop the spread of the coronavirus, which he said were "confusing".

From Saturday, households in London will not be allowed to mix indoors, including in pubs and restaurants.

London and Essex will come under Tier 2 restrictions while Liverpool has already been placed under tougher Tier 3 rules.

Mr Martin said: "There's massive confusion in the UK now because you've got the 'rule of six', Tier 2, Tier 3 - everyone's confused.

"I think you should concentrate on the basics which is social distancing. If you don't get too close to someone you won't get infected, that works better."

Wetherspoon's full-year results - which cover the first weeks after pubs were allowed to reopen on 4 July - reveal that sales dropped by 30.6% to £1.2bn.

The company said that since reopening, like-for-like sales at its pubs were 15% lower compared to last year: "With strong sales in the first few weeks, followed by a marked slowdown since the introduction of a curfew and other regulations."