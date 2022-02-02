PTOP Announces Multiple New Initiatives

Peer to Peer Network
·7 min read

Cambridge, MA, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peer To Peer Network aka MobiCard (OTC Pink: PTOP) is proud to announce progress on multiple fronts and a variety of new initiatives.

PTOP’s CEO Mr. Joshua Sodaitis is constantly looking to increase the value of the balance sheet and expand on our intellectual property (IP) portfolio. On February 1, 2022, PTOP purchased three new domain names expanding the IP portfolio in preparation of further initiatives that will be unveiled in due time.

The 1st initiative that is completed can be seen at www.ptopnetwork.com. Our new website is focused specifically for our shareholders and for new prospective shareholders. PTOP wanted to be able to engage with our shareholders directly on an ongoing basis, without having to launch a press release every time. Chairman & CEO Mr. Joshua Sodaitis came up with a plan where he could interact with shareholders on an ongoing basis, even a daily basis if he desires. PTOPNETWORK is a website dedicated specifically for shareholders and potential shareholders to gleam pertinent investment information regarding PTOP. Too many times rumors or false information is spread on shareholder message boards on popular investor sites that do not reflect the reality of the company properly. Many times, false assumptions about the company or leadership on these message boards are misleading to a potential shareholder. All of that changes today. Sharing something on our official website makes that information deemed public information. PTOP’s CTO Mr. Nick Santana developed a website at the direction of the CEO to include and investor message board forum. If you go to the website www.ptopnetwork.com and click on the “MessageBoard” tab you can create a profile and begin to post messages to other shareholders in the general discussion forum or you can post in the “Questions & Answers” section. Having this information available to all of our shareholders enables PTOP to directly address shareholders questions and give insight to material-non-public-information, because once we post a reply it becomes public information.

“This new initiative is great, because it will allow me to directly respond to shareholders and set a lot of things straight. It also potentially can lead to greater visibility and investor awareness that may have a positive effect” commented Chairman & CEO Joshua Sodaitis.

The 2nd initiative PTOP is launching is an Investor Awareness campaign. Now that PTOP is OTC “Pink Current Status” we hope to open market availability to more investors than otherwise while we were OTC “Pink Limited”. PTOP has entered into a marketing and consulting agreement with a New York-based marketing firm. With an expertise in a variety of investor awareness strategies they will facilitate greater awareness and widespread dissemination of PTOP’s news. In connection with this agreement, the company has agreed to pay the firm $4,000 for a period of 45 days, with an option to renew coverage at $5,000 per month thereafter. No stock was given as a form of payment. This campaign started February 1st 2022.

“It has been a privilege to win the confidence of PTOP shareholders over the past few years since I became CEO. With significant progress made, I look forward to a renewed commitment of transparency as we continue to execute our plans, improving our business operations along with awareness amongst investors.” Stated Joshua Sodaitis, the Chairman & CEO of PTOP.

In coordination with the marketing and consulting agreement, website, and awareness initiative. An initiative to join with a tech company incubator has begun. After a few rounds of screening CEO Mr. Sodaitis was invited to a follow up interview on February 1st. The incubator Launchpeer can help with raising money for PTOP and through a thorough discussion today it was explained that they assist in multiple different capacities. Providing a technology that screened, and set up, potential investors to speak with, was a key value that they could add to PTOP. The final Admissions review board will review the prior interviews, information, notes, along with a video that CEO Mr. Sodaitis created specifically as part of their final criteria on Thursday to see if PTOP is accepted. They also do not take any equity as part of their deal. They are only compensated if they bring in a minimum of $7,500 and then only another $10,000 after PTOP brings in the 1st $100,000.

“I am super excited! We have a whole bunch of initiatives we are launching that I believe will add direct value to PTOP. The fundamentals of the company are obviously the key to our company’s success, and I will be sharing more about that next week. However, as we initiate more and more of these smaller initiatives, it will only help accentuate our bigger agenda moving forward. I have received the contract for the new front-end code & re-design (as the back-end overhaul was already completed) and will be making another announcement when we execute that contract, I will share the details. This is going to be PTOP’s year to advance I can feel it… I look forward to talking with all of you on our shareholder message boards at www.ptopnetwork.com. Every shareholder should sign up to be on our message boards,” concluded Mr. Soddaitis.

Contact Info:

Joshua Sodaitis, Chairman & CEO MobiCard, Inc.
45 Prospect Street Cambridge, MA 02139
Phone: 1-617-651-2460
Email: info@freemobicard.com

App Website: www.freemobicard.com

Investor website: www.ptopnetwork.com

ABOUT:

Peer to Peer Network aka MobiCard is the 1st of its kind digital contact/business card. It will greatly facilitate the ability of individuals and businesses to share information and more effectively expand their visibility and brand awareness. MobiCard is a combination of powerful mobile apps and desktop apps with wide ranging capabilities, including linking video's, user websites, all forms of contact information, and all of each user's social media links into one consolidated source. It is more than just a digital business card; it's a "dynamic digital footprint." A subscriber can custom create their business card to include a company logo, profile photo, contact details, website, audio messaging, social media links and multi-media content. The platform sharing and alert system enables users to share their card via text/SMS, e-mail, and global social media sites including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, etc.. The system provides the user instant text alerts when their card is opened or shared to third party referrals all while building an invaluable database of contact leads.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov. The company is no longer a fully reporting SEC filing company. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


