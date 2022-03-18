PTAO's New Accreditation Program Directly Aligns With Ontario's Announcement Of Provincial Towing Licencing

THESSALON, ON, March 18, 2022 /CNW/ - The Provincial Towing Association of Ontario (PTAO), fully endorses the Provincial Government's announcement on March 02, 2022 to move forward with introducing Provincial Licensing for Tow Operators across Ontario. Mark Graves, President of PTAO commented 'for over 25 years the PTAO has been working with the Provincial Government, various ministries and the police to identify the education, standards and requirements of tow operators in Ontario. However, it is actually over the last 5 years, that the PTAO was determined to channel their focus to strategically accelerate the need for Provincial Licensing.

The PTAO convened a Towing Panel discussion at their annual Tow Show in September of 2019, involving Towers, MTO, Police and the CAA to discuss public safety and the need to regulate towing in Ontario. Later that year, the PTAO established a Towing Task force, interviewing stakeholders involved in the Towing Industry. This resulted in a 'white paper released by PTAO in 2020' on the recommendations needed in the towing industry, including the promotion of Provincial Licensing for Towers. The MTO convened their own Towing Task Force working with Towers and other stakeholders in the towing industry which the PTAO was an activate participant.

In January 2022, the PTAO reached out to the Provincial government and specifically called upon the Honorable Premiere, Mr. Doug Ford emphasizing the importance in regulating towing in Ontario through in an open letter to the public to ensure consumer and towers safety on the roads.

Graves also mentioned that 'the Provincial Governments decision to introduce Provincial Licensing is very timely, as the PTAO has been designing and developing their own Accreditation Program for towers to recognize the education and standards needed in the towing industry. He went on further to say 'recently the PTAO signed an MOU with an educational and training organization who will work with the PTAO and assist in providing education and training for towers who can then be accredited with various levels competencies that have been achieved.' Graves stressed that more information about the PTAO Accreditation Program will be released in the months ahead. Graves concluded by saying 'It is very rewarding to see the Provincial Government moving forward on many of the recommendations made by the PTAO and know that our Accreditation Program will greatly assist and align with who should receive a Provincial Towing license and the necessary education, training and experience needed.

Story continues

Sincerely,

The Provincial Towing Association of Ontario (PTAO)

www.ptao.org

SOURCE The Provincial Towing Association of Ontario (PTAO)

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/18/c5140.html