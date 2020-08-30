The Psychology Behind Why Some People Hide That They Have Covid-19

If you test positive for Covid-19, there are guidelines you should follow to protect your health and the health of others. One important step is to notify anyone you may have exposed to the coronavirus about your test results ― either personally or through a contact tracer.

“It is crucial to tell others if you test positive for Covid-19 due to the highly contagious and lethal nature of the virus,” said Becky Stuempfig, a licensed marriage and family therapist in Encinitas, California. Noting that it has been called the “invisible enemy,” she added, “By not informing others, innocent lives are being placed at risk, which can have an enormous ripple effect on entire communities.”

Yet there are many stories of coronavirus-positive individuals waiting hours or days to inform others of their diagnosis or opting not to share the information until after recovering.

Each individual may have their own reasons for not sharing their test results or diagnosis with others, but there are some common explanations for keeping quiet. Below, Stuempfig and other behavioural experts share some of the reasons people may not tell anyone they tested positive for Covid-19 ― and how we can encourage more transparency.

It’s an emotional diagnosis.

“When a person tests positive for Covid-19, they may experience a wave of emotions ranging from shock or disbelief to anger, uncertainty, guilt, shame, confusion, panic, fear, sadness, concern for their future, worry for their family and so on,” said Stuempfig. “Since many people that test positive for Covid-19 are asymptomatic, that only adds to the uncertainty and confusion when receiving positive results.”

This range of feelings may leave people frozen as they struggle to process what’s happened. It can be tempting to avoid reality and simply do nothing, even knowing that giving in to this temptation could be harmful.

Even someone who has been taking the necessary precautions might feel like they will be judged...

