Psychic Medium Matt Fraser Expecting First Baby with Wife Alexa: 'A Dream Come True'

Matt Fraser is going to be a dad!

The psychic medium and wife Alexa Papigiotis, who are featured on E!'s Meet the Frasers, are expecting their first baby together in August, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

"I was so excited the moment I found out Alexa was pregnant," Fraser tells PEOPLE. "We wanted to take some time to enjoy the news with friends and family before sharing it with the world."

"For me, the most exciting moment was hearing the little fluttering heartbeat for the very first time and watching the moment on the ultrasound. It was the most beautiful thing I have ever witnessed," adds the When Heaven Calls author.

Papigiotis says that adding another addition to her family is a "dream come true."

"We cannot wait to start this journey together, and officially start actual LIFE as I've been saying! Life is about to get so much more beautiful together, turning the two of us to three," she adds.

The happy news comes just months after Fraser, 30, and Papigiotis, 23, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida in October.

The couple, who first met in January 2017 and got engaged more than two years later in May 2019, wed at the historic Henry Morrison Flagler Museum with nearly one hundred friends and family members in attendance.

At the time, Papigiotis told PEOPLE that having kids was the couple's "top priority for married life."

"We are ready for kids," Papigiotis said. "We are so excited. We're going to, God willing, start trying right away, and we are just so excited to make our own little family and raise children together. That is our top priority for married life."

She added that she's also looking forward to "growing old" with Fraser.

"We always see older couples holding hands and we always say 'That's us, that's going to be us,'" she said. "So I'm really looking forward to that too."