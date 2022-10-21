‘Psychic healer’ cons couple out of $70,000, and there may be more victims, GA cops say

A self-proclaimed psychic healer was arrested in connection to defrauding a couple out of $70,000, and police in Georgia don’t think they’re the only victims.

Jackson William Ramirez-Reyes faces six counts of theft by deception after representing himself as a psychic healer and made promises he “very well knew he could not uphold,” the Gainesville Police Department said in a Oct. 21 news release on Facebook.

Ramirez-Reyes, who lives in Braselton, advertised his services on Hispanic radio stations, according to the release. Ramirez-Reyes is also accused of threatening to harm people in attempt to get money out of them, police said.

“It is believed that Jackson may have victimized others in the region,” police said in the release. “If you are a family member have received alleged fraudulent services from Jackson, please contact your local law enforcement agency.”

Anyone with information can contact the Gainesville Police Department at 770-534-5252.

Braselton is about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta.

Woman scammed out of $10,000 after playing card game at Georgia mall, cops say

Woman visits man she met online, steals AR-15, Xbox and leaves state, Louisiana cops say

Pastor pocketed nearly $900,000 meant for his church, feds say. Now he must pay

Woman stole over $100,000 from veteran to buy a house and make home repairs, feds say