The psychedelic fungus from history that found its way into our food and sent thousands ‘mad’

Ed Cumming
·5 min read
The Last of Us
The Last of Us

The latest episode of The Last of Us, HBO's brilliant zombie thriller, explains in detail how a cordyceps fungus got into the food system and caused a global disaster. Last week we learnt that the fungus had mutated to live in humans. This week, Joel (Pedro Pascal) told his young charge Ellie (Bella Ramsey) that it had spread around the world via the global food supply (known to the show's fans as the 'bread theory' before the most recent episode spilled the beans on the source of the apocalyptic outbreak).

The relentless, wriggling cordyceps of The Last of Us remains in the realms of speculation. Our body temperatures are too hot for those fungi to survive. But the plot is based in fact: history provides a chastening reminder of how a fungus can get into the food supply, with devastating consequences. One fungus with a rich lineage is ergot, which grows on rye grasses. Ergot has a range of effects on humans, some health-giving – it produces alkaloids that have been shown to treat migraines and stop post partum bleeding in new mothers. It was while researching lysergic acid, which is derived from the alkaloid ergotamine, that the Swiss chemist Albert Hoffman stumbled across lysergic acid diethylamide, better known as LSD, in 1938.

At the same time, however, ergot comes with great risk. Ingest too much and the condition, known as ergotism, can be horrible, even fatal. “Ergotism is horrendous,” says Dr Merlin Sheldrake, a biologist and the author of Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures. “You have twitching limbs, a sense of unbearable burning, terrifying dreams and nightmares and delirious visions. It’s a horrendous state to be in. That’s why there’s a lot of fear there.” Long-term ergot poisoning has been associated with mystical or spiritual experience, both revelatory and nightmarish. Various historic episodes of delirium, madness and death have been blamed on ergot poisoning, usually through the consumption of contaminated rye bread.

Ergotism was also called St Anthony’s Fire, for the burning sensation experienced by sufferers. (The St Anthony reference is to the order of monks who would offer its victims solace.) A single outbreak, in Aquitaine, France, in 944 AD, is thought to have killed as many as 40,000 people. Gangrene was possibly the worst of ergotism's many symptoms. During that outbreak, the French historian Flodoard wrote that: "Several men had their limbs afflicted by sores in Paris and neighbouring towns. The limbs, burnt bit by bit, were consumed until death ended the torment.”

Ergot is a fungus that grows on rye grasses, and has a range of effects on humans – some health-giving; some horrific - iStockphoto
Ergot is a fungus that grows on rye grasses, and has a range of effects on humans – some health-giving; some horrific - iStockphoto

Ergot thrives on a cold winter followed by a wet spring, and some studies have pointed out that periods of rapid depopulation in Europe have coincided with wet conditions favoured by the fungus. In 1976, an influential paper suggested that ergot might have been involved in the Salem witch trials of the 17th century, as depicted by Arthur Miller’s The Crucible, although subsequent research has debunked it.

Whatever its presence in witchcraft, ergot – and ergot poisoning – has been entwined with civilisation, possibly for as long as we have cultivated grain. “[Ergot] has a brutal horrendous part, the life-saving human reproduction part, and the psychedelic part,” Sheldrake adds. “It’s a rich subject.”

One man who agrees is Brian Muraresku, an American writer and lawyer whose book, The Immortality Key, details his decade-long quest for a specific variety of ergot, thought to have been used in a potion used by initiates at Eleusis in Greece, who would have wild visions. Some academics – especially a classicist called Carl Ruck – had speculated that this potion was an ergotised beer drink, but nobody had been able to prove it. After more than a decade, Muraresku discovered that researchers had found evidence of hallucinogenic drinks at a site in Spain.

Ergotism had become less common in Europe since the 19th century, when farmers had learned how to spot infections and treat them. After Hoffman’s discovery of LSD, ergot came back into discourse via the counterculture. For Muraresku, this may be one reason why scientists were slow to pick up on their therapeutic properties.

Hallucinogens such as psilocybin, found in magic mushrooms, are getting the headlines while little research has been carried out into ergot - iStockphoto
Hallucinogens such as psilocybin, found in magic mushrooms, are getting the headlines while little research has been carried out into ergot - iStockphoto

“In the 1960s and 70s psychedelics were not the province of august men,” he says. “They came in through the counterculture, and they were demonised, something to fear.”

“But these things are reviled on the one hand, but also inspire awe and reverence,” he adds. “Much like raw ergot. It has been responsible for mass poisoning and hallucinations, but there’s at least one chemical from it, LSD, which sometimes results in mystical unitive experiences.” The politics of earlier decades have had an effect on Muraresku. Unlike many other researchers into psychedelics, he has never tried them himself.

Even in the current fertile environment for fungi research, with well-funded psilocybin start-ups and research papers from serious universities around the world, ergot remains overlooked.

“There has been very little clinical research into ergot,” he says. “It’s understudied, and under-talked about. There are three types of psychedelics: tryptamines are psilocybin, DMT, etc. There's the phenethylamines, which is mescaline. Then there are ergolines. And we tend to focus a lot on the tryptamines and the phenethylamines. But there’s very little on the ergolines.”

With fungi-derived meat on supermarket shelves, fungi-derived drugs in our research labs, and mutated fungi making terrifying zombies on our screens, perhaps this will change. Growing on individual ears of wheat, ergot might be a little fungus but it has had an outsized effect on history.

Latest Stories

  • Embiid scores 47 as 76ers beat Jokic, Nuggets 126-119

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid won the battle of MVP candidates with 47 points and 18 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers extended their winning streak to seven games with a 126-119 win over Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. Jokic and Embiid have finished first and second in voting for the NBA's Most Valuable Player award over the last two seasons. Both are among the top candidates for MVP as this season hits the halfway mark. James Harden had 17 points and 13 assists, and Tobias

  • Bengals' Ossai laments late hit in AFC title loss to Chiefs

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Joseph Ossai stood in front of his clean-out locker inside Arrowhead Stadium, while Bengals teammate B.J. Hill stood by for support, and lamented a mistake Sunday night that could easily haunt the defensive end for the rest of his career. The Kansas City Chiefs were driving for a potential winning field goal in the AFC championship game when Ossai, a second-year pro, gave chase to scrambling Patrick Mahomes. Both were running at full speed when the All-Pro quarterback mad

  • Wennberg scores against former team, Kraken top Blue Jackets

    SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored midway through the second period against his former team to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Saturday night. Wennberg, who was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the first round in 2013, had his 10th goal of the season in his 600th career game. “Every now and then you pinch yourself in the arm and realize you’ve been in this league for a while,” Wennberg said. “So, it’s amazing. I just try to take in every moment of it.” Morgan Geekie

  • Hughes scores winner in OT to lead Devils past Stars 3-2

    DALLAS (AP) — Jack Hughes scored his second goal of the game 20 seconds into overtime, lifting the New Jersey Devils to a 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars on Friday night. Hughes’ winning goal skipped off the stick of Dallas’ Tyler Seguin and eluded Jake Oettinger as the Devils rallied from a 2-0 deficit and improved to an NHL-best 19-3-2 on the road this season. “Just shoot the puck,” said Hughes, the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft who'll represent New Jersey at next week’s All-Star game in Florida.

  • Scoring from midrange remains crucial for Pascal Siakam

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann explain why Pascal Siakam's scoring outside the paint is pivotal if he wants to be a consistently elite scorer. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • Canada's Devin Gibson looking to make mark in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

    Hurt hands are nothing new to Devin Gibson. It comes with the territory for a bare-knuckle fighter. "Fourth and fifth round, it's just really tough to want to punch the head," said the 28-year-old from Sarnia, Ont., known as The Canadian Assassin. Gibson (2-0-0) takes on American Albert Inclan (0-1-0) on Friday at BKFC 35 in Myrtle Beach, S.C. While the five-foot-six Gibson normally competes at the flyweight non-title weight of 126 pounds -- cutting down from around 145 pounds -- the fight will

  • Canada's Para star Mark Arendz races to fourth world championship title of the week

    ÖSTERSUND, Sweden — Canadian Paralympic star Mark Arendz captured his third consecutive world championship title in the men's standing skate-ski race, highlighting a three-medal day for Canada on Saturday. Natalie Wilkie and Collin Cameron each skied to silver medals. Arendz, a 12-time Paralympic medallist from Hartsville, P.E.I., has captured four medals this week, logging countless miles up and down the hilly Swedish tracks. He partly credited his indulgence of a burger for dinner on Friday ni

  • Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev: 'It was my decision' to play with ACL injury

    After the Canucks announced that Ilya Mikheyev would miss the rest of the season with a knee injury he suffered in preseason, the forward took to the social media to clear the air.

  • Russia's path to 2024 Olympics takes shape, Ukraine objects

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russia's path to sending a team to the Paris Olympics next year became clearer on Thursday amid fierce objections from Ukraine. The International Olympic Committee indicated on Wednesday it favors officially neutral teams from Russia and its ally Belarus at the 2024 Olympics despite a plea from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to exclude them entirely. A day later, Russia and Belarus were invited to compete at the Asian Games, a key Olympic qualifier. Russia n

  • Chiefs' Mahomes ready for AFC title game against Bengals

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes finished a full week of practice on his ailing right ankle Friday, and Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid pronounced his All-Pro quarterback ready to go for the AFC championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mahomes sustained a high ankle sprain in the first quarter of last week's divisional-round win over Jacksonville, returning after halftime to polish off the victory. That sent the Chiefs to their fifth consecutive AFC championship game, where th

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis

  • Brown forces OT, Celtics snap skid by beating LA 125-121

    BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 37 points, making a tying three-point play with 4.1 seconds left in regulation and adding 11 more in overtime as the NBA-leading Boston Celtics snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the archrival Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 on Saturday night. Brown added nine rebounds, Jayson Tatum had 30 points and 11 rebounds, and Malcom Brogdon scored 15 of his 26 points in the second half of a see-saw game that had 19 lead changes — six in the fourth quarter — and 15

  • Morgan Rielly scores first goal of the season, Maple Leafs down Capitals 5-1

    TORONTO — Morgan Rielly playfully predicted his first goal of the season was right around the corner. Turns out the snake-bitten Toronto defenceman was right. Rielly finally found the back of the net Sunday as part of a second-period outburst as the Maple Leafs defeated the Washington Capitals 5-1 and celebrated the 1,000th NHL regular-season game in the career of captain John Tavares. "Important to us to play well for Johnny," Rielly said. "He's worked extremely hard in his career to get to thi

  • Jets rally in third to sting struggling Blues 4-2

    WINNIPEG — Josh Morrissey and Mark Scheifele made sure the Winnipeg Jets were going into the NHL all-star and player break on a high. The Jets' stars each scored two third-period goals as Winnipeg erased a 2-0 deficit and defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Monday night. The victory snapped a three-game losing skid and extended the Blues' losing streak to five games. “Josh played frickin’ fantastic tonight,” Scheifele said. “He always does, and he got rewarded. A few big goals by him, and he led

  • Oilers' offence lowers the boom on Blackhawks in 7-3 win

    EDMONTON — Tyson Barrie scored a pair of goals as the Edmonton Oilers headed into their all-star break hiatus on a winning note, coming away with a 7-3 victory over the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman each had a goal and two assists, and Evander Kane and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers (28-18-4) who have gone 7-0-1 in their last eight games leading into a break that sees them idle until Feb. 7. Jason Dickinson, Jonathan Toews and T

  • 49ers-Eagles NFC championship matchup has old-school feel

    Nasty defenses. Strong rushing offenses. Physical in the trenches. This 49ers-Eagles matchup in the NFC championship game Sunday has all the elements of old-school football. But don’t overlook all the playmakers at the skill positions on both teams. Philadelphia has running back Miles Sanders, wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert to go with quarterback Jalen Hurts, a finalist for both the AP NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year. San Francisco has running b

  • Hamlin thankful, speaks publicly for 1st time in video

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he’s thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, marking the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. Noting he continues to make “much progress” in his recovery, Hamlin said now was “the right time” to speak since the Bills’ season ended and because he needed time to recover and

  • Reinhart, Panthers rally for wild 4-3 win against Bruins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak put the Bruins in front with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a game. Flor

  • Georgia's Bennett arrested in Texas for public intoxication

    DALLAS (AP) — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, who led the Bulldogs to their second straight national championship, was arrested early Sunday after police said he was intoxicated and banging on doors. Bennett, 25, was charged with public intoxication and taken to the city detention center, Dallas police said. Police said that at about 6:10 a.m., officers responded to reports of a man banging on doors. The location given by police was a community of townhomes near downtown Dallas. Last week,