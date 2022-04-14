PSV vs Leicester LIVE: Europa Conference League result and final score after late Pereira and Maddison goals

Ricardo Pereira scored a late winner for Leicester (Getty Images)

Leicester reached the first European semi-final in the club’s history after a dramatic late comeback at PSV Eindhoven secured their progress to the Europa Conference League last four.

After a 0-0 draw in last week’s first leg at the King Power Stadium, Eran Zahavi gave the hosts the lead in an open contest, before Harvey Barnes and Patson Daka missed chances for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

But James Maddison pulled the visitors level, just as the Foxes were beginning to lose hope, before Ricardo Pereira scored the winner and secured a famous night for the club. They will now play either Roma or Bodo/Glimt in the semi-finals.

Lyon vs West Ham

19:45 , Michael Jones

That isn’t it for tonight’s European football. Manchester City, Liverpool, and Leicester are all through to the semi-finals of their respective tournaments and West Ham have the chance to join them.

They travel to France to take on Lyon with the tie evenly poised at 1-1 after the clash at the London Stadium. Kick of for this one gets underway in 15 minutes time. Here’s a reminder of the two teams:

Lyon XI: Pollersbeck; Gusto, Denayer, Lukeba, Emerson; Ndombele, Mendes; Faivre, Aouar, Tako Ekambi; Dembele

West Ham XI: Areola; Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Johnson; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Fornals, Lanzini; Antonio

PSV 1 - 2 Leicester

19:41 , Michael Jones

What a brilliant result for Leicester City. I think they enjoyed that one.

Full-time: PSV 1 - 2 Leicester

19:38 , Michael Jones

90+5 mins: Leicester City celebrate! They went behind in the first half but Brendan Rodgers’ changes worked wonders in the second 45 minutes. James Maddison scored the equaliser with less than 15 minutes to play and Ricardo Pereira sends the Foxes into their first ever European semi-final!

PSV 1 - 2 Leicester

19:34 , Michael Jones

90+3 mins: Perez hacks down Gotze and gives away a free kick. He stays down after the collision and tries to take a few seconds out of the game.

PSV send the ball long to the edge of the box where Jonny Evans draws Carlos Vinicius into a foul and wins Leicester a free kick.

PSV 1 - 2 Leicester

19:32 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Five minutes of added time to play. Five minutes for Leicester to hold on to this lead and reach the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League.

GOAL! PSV 1 - 2 Leicester (Pereira, 88’)⚽️

19:29 , Michael Jones

88 mins: What a comeback from Leicester! This is a beautifully worked goal from Leicester. Castagne and Lookman combine on the left wing to draw the PSV defenders out of position as the ball comes inside to Dewsbury-Hall. He threads it into the box for Lookman who pulls it back to Patson Daka. He shoots but the effort is blocked and the ball bounces across to Ricardo Pereira who smokes his attempt into the open net!

PSV 1 - 1 Leicester

19:25 , Michael Jones

83 mins: Save! Yvon Mvogo keeps PSV in the tie after Ademola Lookman weaves his way into the left side of the box and squares a pass to Ayoze Perez. He gets a touch to the ball and turns it towards goal but Mvogo reacts sharply and pushes the ball over the crossbar.

PSV 1 - 1 Leicester

19:24 , Michael Jones

80 mins: 10 minutes to go in this quarter-final second leg and the game is heading to extra-time. Leicester have been the better side since the restart and will continue to push for a second goal.

GOAL! PSV 1 - 1 Leicester (Maddison, 77’)⚽️

19:19 , Michael Jones

77 mins: They’re back in it! Youri Tielemans slides a pass in behind substitute Fredrik Oppergard and plays Ayoze Perez in behind. He carries the ball to the byline and cuts it inside for James Maddison who arrives late into the box. Maddison meets it with a first time shot and powers it home! Can Leicester go on to win this game now?

PSV 1 - 0 Leicester

19:18 , Michael Jones

75 mins: Leicester are taking some risks now by throwing men up the pitch. Ademola Lookman runs into trouble in the box and a long ball clearance see Zahavi sprint down the right wing. Fofana is called in action again. He comes across and nicks the ball away from the PSV striker to stop the attack.

PSV 1 - 0 Leicester

19:16 , Michael Jones

72 mins: Sangare wins the ball in midfield and slides a pass over to Gakpo. He brings the ball closer to the Leicester penalty area and feeds a fine pass into Sangare who’s continued into the box. Sangare has the time and space to shoot but boots his effort over the crossbar! That would have sealed the tie.

PSV 1 - 0 Leicester

19:12 , Michael Jones

69 mins: Leicester are going to need a moment of magic because for all their great build-up play Yvon Mvogo has had very little to do in the PSV goal.

PSV 1 - 0 Leicester

19:06 , Michael Jones

66 mins: Maddison has a shot turned wide by Mvogo and Leicester win a corner. They’re playing well but just haven’t been clinical in front of goal.

PSV deal with the resultant corner and Brendan Rodgers makes another change. Ayoze Perez comes on to replace Kelechi Iheanacho.

PSV 1 - 0 Leicester

19:04 , Michael Jones

63 mins: Chance! That was the moment for Leicester! The ball is played over the top and Patson Daka flies in behind. He knocks the ball into the box and takes an early shot as Teze comes across to cover him. He strikes it well but guides the ball wide of the left-hand post. He needs to hit the target there!

PSV 1 - 0 Leicester

19:01 , Michael Jones

60 mins: Chance! The corner is swung into the box and gets won by Ramalho who flicks it across to Zahavi. The forward meets it with a header of his own but sends his effort over the crossbar.

PSV 1 - 0 Leicester

19:00 , Michael Jones

57 mins: PSV switch the ball over to Gakpo on the left wing who feeds it into the box for Max’s underlapping run. He looks to square it into the middle but Fofana gets across to block it behind for a corner.

PSV 1 - 0 Leicester

18:56 , Michael Jones

54 mins: Chance! Veerman has a go from outside the Leicester box and drills a low effort towards the bottom left hand corner. Fofana sticks out a leg and deflects it away from Schmeichel who can’t get across in time and luckily for Leicester the ball rolls wide of goal.

PSV 1 - 0 Leicester

18:54 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Leicester build a bit of pressure around the PSV box and work the ball over to Maddison who whips in a cross. Iheanacho gets a head to it but can’t direct an effort at goal. Dewsbury-Hall recovers possession and drives to the byline before slipping the ball back to Castagne who decides to send it backwards.

PSV 1 - 0 Leicester

18:50 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Leicester to like they’ve been re-shaped into a 4-4-2 with Daka and Iheanacho up top and Maddison playing on the right side of the midfield four.

Dewsbury-Hall dribbles his way into the box and slides a pass across to Lookman. He’s got his back to goal and gets tackled before he can turn and shoot.

Second half: PSV 1 - 0 Leicester

18:46 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Patson Daka and Ademola Lookman are brought on for Leicester with Marc Albrighton and Harvey Barnes the two men replaced.

PSV restart the game.

PSV 1 - 0 Leicester

18:45 , Michael Jones

The teams head back out onto the pitch. Can Leicester find a way back into this game?

PSV 1 - 0 Leicester

18:36 , Michael Jones

How crucial will this goal from Eran Zahavi prove to be?

Half-time: PSV 1 - 0 Leicester

18:32 , Michael Jones

45 mins: No added minutes to play and Leicester head into the break trailing by one. They know what they have to do in the second half.

It’s been a fairly even contest and Youri Tielemans’ misplaced pass is costing Leicester as it stands. There’s been enough on display from the Foxes to get them back into the tie but the next goal will be crucial.

PSV 1 - 0 Leicester

18:30 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Albrighton gets the ball on the right side but is closed down quickly by Sangare. It’s a nice period for Leicester this, they look focused and intent when in possession.

There is space in behind their back line though when the full-backs get forward.

PSV 1 - 0 Leicester

18:27 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Chance! Ricardo Pereira gets up the pitch on the right side and sets up James Maddison for a shot just inside the box. He rolls the ball onto hia right foot and curls one at goal only to see it head narrowly over the crossbar.

PSV 1 - 0 Leicester

18:23 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Great run from Zahavi to get in behind the Leicester line as the ball comes over the top. It skips into the box and Fofana gets back in time to stop the striker from shooting. He holds up the ball waiting for help to arrive but Leicester react quicker and force the ball out for a throw in.

PSV 1 - 0 Leicester

18:19 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Chance! Leicester are stepping it up in their search for an equaliser. Youri Tielemans almost makes up for his earlier error with a nice chip into the box for Timothy Castagne. He throws himself at the dropping ball and heads it wide of the near post.

PSV 1 - 0 Leicester

18:16 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Lots of work for Leicester to do now. Will they end up ruing that missed chance from Harvey Barnes?

Chance! Albrighton swings another corner into the middle and the ball drops for Maddison. He shoots and the ball deflects over the goalkeeper and looks to be sneaking in before Teze pops up and clears the ball with a bicycle kick over his own head.

GOAL! PSV 1 - 0 Leicester (Zahavi, 27’)⚽️

18:13 , Michael Jones

27 mins: PSV lead! It’s a mistake from Youri Tielemans that leads to the opening goal. Tielemans attempts to play the ball back to Jonny Evans but PSV are pressing high and Mario Gotze intercepts. He slides it into the box for Eran Zahavi who finishes with a fine shot from a tight angle.

PSV 0 - 0 Leicester

18:12 , Michael Jones

24 mins: PSV win a corner that Gakpo pulls back to the edge of the box. Veerman miscontrols it and Mauro Junior runs onto the loose ball with a first time shot that gets blasted over the bar!

PSV 0 - 0 Leicester

18:08 , Michael Jones

21 mins: After a flurry of chances at either end of the pitch the game has settled into a more patient rhythm. A couple of crosses come into the Leicester box but both are cleared easily enough.

PSV 0 - 0 Leicester

18:03 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Chance! Just after Schmeichel keeps Leicester on level terms the Foxes have a great chance to open the scoring. Kelechi Iheanacho has control of the ball with runners in front of him. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has apce to run into but Iheanacho threads it into Harvey Barnes instead. An injection of pace takes him into the box and he opens his body up to the far post and sends his low effort wide of goal!

PSV 0 - 0 Leicester

18:01 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Save! PSV break down the left side and Max swings the ball into the box from the wing. He finds Gotze in space and the midfielder volleys a fine effort at goal only to be denied by the fingertips of Kasper Schmeichel!

PSV 0 - 0 Leicester

17:58 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Leicester haven’t been shy in these opening stages. James Maddison shimmies his way nicely into the right side of the box and keep get the ball out from under his own feet in time to shoot. Instead he’s tackled and wins a corner.

Marc Albrighton puts it into the middle but Ibrahim Sangare heads it clear.

PSV 0 - 0 Leicester

17:55 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Chance! Leicester win a free kick over to the left of PSV’s penalty area. James Maddison swings the ball set piece into the middle and picks out Jonny Evans. His glancing header flicks the ball on but it’s too quick for Wesley Fofana to react to and the ball hits him on the head and loops wide of goal.

PSV 0 - 0 Leicester

17:53 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Close! Philipp Max gets forward on the left side and receives the ball off Cody Gakpo. He slides a pass in behind Ricardo Pereira and Mario Gotze collects it just inside the box. He flicks it over to the middle but Eran Zahavi can’t bring it down and the chance goes begging for the home side.

PSV 0 - 0 Leicester

17:49 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Mauro Junior collides with Jonny Evans after the Leicester defender clears his own lines. He looks winded and stays down a moment to recover himself.

The visitors work is nicely down the left side with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Kelechi Iheanacho combining to win a throw in inside PSV’s final third.

Kick off: PSV 0 - 0 Leicester

17:46 , Michael Jones

Leicester kick off the match with a pass back to Wesley Fofana. He floats an aerial ball over to the left wing where Harvey Barnes attempts to win it amid a cluster of PSV defenders but the home side come away with the ball.

PSV vs Leicester

17:42 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams. Leicester are aiming to reach their first ever European semi-final and will need to win away from home this evening.

Can they do it?

PSV vs Leicester

17:40 , Michael Jones

PSV did not face English opposition until 1980, when they beat Wolves in the Uefa Cup.

They have played seven knockout ties against seven different English clubs before this tie, and have won four of them, also beating Spurs, Arsenal and Leeds United in two-legged fixtures.

PSV vs Leicester

17:37 , Michael Jones

Leicester have never made it past the quarter-final stage of European competition. They reached the last eight of the Champions League in the 2016-17 season but were eventually defeated.

Atletico Madrid knocked Leicester out the last time they featured in a European quarter-final. The Foxes lost the first leg of that tie 1-0 in Spain, with Antoine Griezmann netting a penalty. They then drew the home second leg 1-1, with Saul Niguez’s opener for Atletico cancelled out by Jamie Vardy with the Foxes unable to then salvage the tie.

PSV vs Leicester

17:34 , Michael Jones

More from Kasper Schmeichel who spoke has won the Premier League, FA Cup and Community Shield with Leicester and is eyeing more silverware for the club.

"We probably aren’t the biggest, flashiest club about but we have consistently been able to mix it with the big boys and have done a good job of it so far," said Schmeichel.

"As a club we have grown incredibly. We are sitting in the best training ground in the country, we have been in European competitions, we have won trophies and we are constantly trying to fight on all fronts.

"That’s where all the fun is. To have experiences like this, winning the FA Cup, winning the Community Shield, the Premier League - these are moments in history which we are fighting for every single day.

"It’s really important a club like this keeps progressing and keeps that hunger and desire at every level, not just a football level."

PSV vs Leicester

17:31 , Michael Jones

Leicester have never faced Dutch opposition before this tie.

They have only won two knockout ties away from home with one draw and six defeats in their seven games. One of those was against Randers in the knockout round plays-offs earlier this season, the other against Glenavon in the 1961/62 Uefa Cup Winners’ Cup.

They were in the competition then having been runners up in the 1961 FA Cup, which was won by Spurs to complete a double.

PSV vs Leicester

17:28 , Michael Jones

If PSV do manage to overcome Leicester tonight, it will be the first time they have reached a European semi-final since 2005.

They defeated AC Milan 3-1 in the second leg, but were eliminated on away goals because the Rossoneri won the first match 2-0 in Italy.

PSV vs Leicester

17:26 , Michael Jones

Leicester captain, Kapser Schmeichel, gave his pre-match thoughts at a press conference earlier this week and says Leicester know what they have to do to win this game.

“I expect a tough game, but we’ve been in tough situations before,” he said. “Just in the last round against Rennes we had a similar situation where there was a lot of noise and a very expectant crowd. We went into a cauldron that was fantastic and we rose to the occasion.

“I expect tomorrow will be no different, it’s going to be another amazing atmosphere. They are second in their league, only a few points behind Ajax, they are a proven team. But for us, the expectations that we set ourselves couldn’t really be higher.

“We’ve got to score, simple as. I think we played well (in the first leg), but we probably need to start a little quicker than we did. Once we got into our stride, we played really well, and it was a very good performance. All that was missing was scoring a couple of goals.”

PSV vs Leicester

17:21 , Michael Jones

PSV have way more experience of European competition than Leicester and will play the game with the advantage of a home leg. The first leg at the King Power finished 0-0 after the Foxes failed to capitalise on more possession and more chances created.

The Foxes will find it tough at the Philips Stadium tonight but if they make it through they can realistically start to think about reaching a European cup final.

PSV vs Leicester

17:16 , Michael Jones

Leicester City travel to the Netherlands tonight hoping to book a place in the last four of the Europa Conference League. This is the inaugural year of the competition and Foxes’ boss, Brendan Rodgers, says that being the first team to lift the trophy would be ‘nice’.

"To be the first to do anything is always nice," said Rodgers. "We had that feeling with the FA Cup. We’re a club unlike PSV, who’ve qualified for 48 European competitions on the trot. We’re very inexperienced, but we’ll grow by achieving.

"We’re ready to grasp it. The first leg gives us great motivation you can do that. We’ll fight and do everything we can to go through.

"We’re used to playing in big games in our domestic league. We’ve just got to keep the mentality, the positivity, and try and score."

PSV vs Leicester: Team changes

17:13 , Michael Jones

PSV Eindhoven XI: Mvogo; Mauro Junior, Teze, Ramalho, Max; Sangare, Gotze, Gutierrez; Gakpo, Zahavi, Veerman

PSV boss Roger Schmidt makes two changes to his starting XI from the side that drew 0-0 at the King Power Stadium in the first leg. Noni Madueke and Olivier Boscagli drop out with Jordan Teze and Erick Gutierrez coming in.

Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Ricardo Pereira, Fofana, Evans, Castagne, Maddison, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Barnes

Brendan Rodgers names an unchanged starting XI.

PSV vs Leicester: Team news

17:07 , Jamie Braidwood

Leicester: Schmeichel; Ricardo, Evans, Fofana, Castagne; Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison; Albrighton, Barnes; Iheanacho

Good evening

14:41 , Jamie Braidwood

Hello and welcome to live coverage of tonight’s Europa League quarter-finals, as West Ham look to keep their European run alive in Lyon. David Moyes’ side are looking to advance to their first European semi-final in 46 years, with Barcelona potentially awaiting in the final four, but must first overcome a Lyon side who have plenty of recent experience in continental competitions and who will be backed by a crowd of almost 60,000 at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

The Hammers travel to France with the tie finely poised following last week’s 1-1 draw at the London Stadium after the hosts were made to play the whole of the second half down to 10 men following Aaron Creswell’s red card. Jarrod Bowen’s opener had sent the London Stadium into delirium but Tottenham Hotspur loanee Tanguy Ndombele equalised to ensure it remains all square ahead of tonight’s match.

And with West Ham prioritising the Europa League in recent weeks, in expense of their Premier League position and top-four bid, their season could be on the line - but an away victory in France would take it to even greater heights.

Before that, though, Leicester take on PSV Eindhoven in the second leg of their Europa Conference League quarter-final tie. A 0-0 draw at the King Power Stadium last week means there is everything to play for as the Foxes look to reach their first European semi-final.

Harvey Barnes and Kelechi Iheanacho missed chances in the opening stalemate against PSV, who trail Dutch leaders Ajax by four points in the Eredivise, and a place in the final four of the inaugural season of the Europa Conference League is up for grabs.