Is PSV vs Arsenal on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

The group stages of the Champions League come to an end this week with Arsenal’s final match being played away at Dutch club PSV Eindhoven.

The Gunners have already qualified for the knockout rounds of the competition and will progress as Group B winners. PSV are second in the group and cannot be overtaken meaning this match is essentially a dead rubber.

Mikel Arteta won’t be thinking that way however. The Arsenal boss will want his team to close out the group stages with another win, build confidence in the squad that they can compete in Europe and give some gametime to players on the fringe of the squad such as Aaron Ramsdale.

Here’s everything you need to know plus the latest Champions League odds and tips here.

When is PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal?

PSV vs Arsenal is due to kick off at 5.45pm GMT on Tuesday 12 December at the Philips Stadion in the Netherlands.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the match live on TNT Sports with coverage from 5pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via the Discovery+ app.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

PSV are without defenders Jordan Teze, Armando Obispo and Armel Bella-Kotchap who all sit out the game through injury. Striker Noa Lang is absent and Hirving Lozano is both suspended and suffering from a hip issue.

Arsenal have no fresh injury concerns but are already missing Takehiro Tomiyasu through a calf injury, Emile Smith Rowe with a knee problem and Thomas Partey who has a thigh issue. With qualification already secure Mikel Arteta is expected to make a few changes which could allow the likes of Jorginho and Leandro Trossard a starting place.

Predicted line-ups

PSV Eindhoven XI: Benitez; Van Aanholt, Ramalho, Boscagli, Dest; Schouten, Veerman; Bakayoko, Saibari, Til; De Jong

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Cedric; Elneny, Jorginho, Havertz; Saka, Trossard, Nelson

Odds

PSV win 11/8

Draw 15/8

Arsenal win 6/4

Prediction

Mikel Arteta is likely to make a heap of changes to his Arsenal team but the Gunners should have enough quality in the squad to earn a win away from home.

PSV 0-1 Arsenal.