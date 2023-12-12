PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal LIVE: Champions League score and updates as Vertessen equalises after Nketiah opener

PSV Eindhoven host Arsenal in the final matchday of the Champions League group stages with both teams having already qualified for the next stage of the competition.

Mikel Arteta’s side have won four of their five matches so far, putting them top of Group B and giving them an unassailable lead of four points. PSV are second in the table but as they have a better head-to-head record than Lens they cannot lose that spot despite what happens tonight.

Though this match has seemingly low stakes, there are potential avenues both managers can explore. Arteta will no doubt make some personnel changes, to keep his squad fresh and give game time and exeprience to those that need it.

Ending the group stages with a win can also build momentum for the last-16. On paper Arsenal should have a friendlier draw but with Arteta wanting to prove his team’s credentials in Europe he won’t be taking anything for granted.

Follow all the match action below plus get the latest odds and tips right here:

PSV vs Arsenal live

PSV Eindhoven host Arsenal in the Champions League

Both teams have already qualified for the knockout rounds

68’ POST! - Saibari strikes the woodwork for the hosts (PSV 1-1 ARS)

50’ GOAL! - Vertessen slots home the equaliser (PSV 1-1 ARS)

42’ GOAL! - Nketiah’s fine finish gives the Gunners the lead (PSV 0-1 ARS)

36’ SHOT! - Pepi’s effort is blocked by Saliba (PSV 0-0 ARS)

18’ POST! - Vertessen leaps and nods one onto the post (PSV 0-0 ARS)

6’ CHANCE! - PSV get the first opportunity to score through Van Aanholt (PSV 0-0 ARS)

PSV Eindhoven 1 - 1 Arsenal FC

PSV 1-1 Arsenal

71 mins: Declan Rice has come onto the pitch and is playing as a centre-back. Bakayoko is clipped and brought down outside the penalty area resulting in a PSV free kick.

Bakayoko himself is standing over it...

PSV 1-1 Arsenal

68 mins: POST! Ismael Saibari is denied by the woodwork.

A fine run in behind from the PSV midfielder sees him picked out inside the box and he beats Aaron Ramsdale at the near post with a guided shot.

The ball rattles into the woodwork and bounces clear denying PSV the chance to go ahead.

PSV 1-1 Arsenal

65 mins: Eddie Nketiah has taken a knock to the head and stayed down causing a break in play. There’s some concern for the Arsenal forward but he’s back on his feet and will play on.

Arsenal restart the match quickly with Havertz and Nelson combining. Nelson takes the ball into the box, shuffles onto his left and pings a shot into the side netting.

PSV 1-1 Arsenal

62 mins: Mikel Arteta makes a triple change now with Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Ben White all coming on to replace William Saliba, Mohamed Elneny and Cedric Soares.

PSV 1-1 Arsenal

59 mins: Close! Leandro Trossard does well to get the ball up to Eddie Nketiah from the left. The forward manages to turn the ball over to Kai Havertz who curls a pass over to the opposite side of the pitch for Cedric Soares.

He floats a cross into the box and picks out Nketiah who manages to nod the ball into the side netting. The Arsenal fans believed the ball went in but their bubble was popped pretty quickly.

PSV 1-1 Arsenal

56 mins: A shot from Van Aanholt is blocked and comes back out to Tillman. He takes it over to the right and whips in a cross only for the ball to curl out of play.

PSV 1-1 Arsenal

53 mins: Reiss Nelson has been impressive for Arsenal. He’s a bundle of energy, runs at speed and isn’t afraid to close players down. At the top end of the pitch he’s been one of the Gunners’ better players tonight.

GOAL! PSV 1-1 Arsenal (Vertessen, 50’)⚽️

50 mins: Equaliser!

A simple ball comes through the middle and bounces into the path of Ricardo Pepi. The forward nips in behind a sprawling William Saliba before taking the ball into the box.

He flicks it across to Yorbe Vertessen who finishes it calmly and puts his team back on level terms.

PSV 0-1 Arsenal

48 mins: Close! Malik Tillman drives forward and takes the ball up the pitch. He knocks it across to Johan Bakayoko over on the right channel and the winger checks inside.

He lays the ball off to Yorbe Vertessen who takes a shot and scuffs his low effort wide of the far post.

Second half! PSV 0-1 Arsenal

PSV get the match restarted. There hasn’t been any changes at half-time from either manager.

HT PSV 0-1 Arsenal

HT PSV 0-1 Arsenal

Arsenal took a while to click after Mikel Arteta made eight changes to the starting XI but they’ve gone into the break with a lead after a superb strike from Eddie Nketiah.

There won’t be many changes at half-time and another goal for the Gunners may just kill off this match as both teams have already reached the next round.

HT PSV 0-1 Arsenal

Half-time! PSV 0-1 Arsenal

45+3 mins: Bakayoko draws a save out of Ramsdale who manages to palm the ball wide of the post and out for a corner. Arsenal defend it well and head into the break with their lead in tact.

So far so good for Mikel Arteta’s men.

PSV 0-1 Arsenal

45 mins: Three minutes of added time to play at the end of the first half. PSV will be slightly annoyed after giving away the opener as they’ve started this match well.

GOAL! PSV 0-1 Arsenal (Nketiah, 42’)⚽️

42 mins: Oh my!

Arsenal take the lead with their best move. They bring the ball down the right with Reiss Nelson and Cedric Soares doing the heavy lifting.

Nelson gets it back and slots a pass into the box for Eddie Nketiah. He takes and touch then smokes a well guided strike into the bottom corner.

Wonderful finish.

PSV 0-0 Arsenal

39 mins: No goals at all in Group B so far tonight as Lens vs Sevilla is also goalless as the half-time mark edges closer. Mikel Arteta looks in thought on the sidelines.

He’ll be wanting his team to express themselves more in the second half.

PSV 0-0 Arsenal

36 mins: A threaded pass through midfield takes the ball up to Ricardo Pepi who nudges it forward before slipping in Ismael Saibari. Saibari is closed down but not before offloading a pass back to Pepi.

He checks to the right and shoots but William Saliba manages to get across and block the shot.

PSV 0-0 Arsenal

33 mins: Bakayoko sets up Teze to shoot from a long way out and the defender goes for it. He puts his laces through the ball but lifts it well over the crossbar without troubling Aaron Ramsdale.

PSV 0-0 Arsenal

30 mins: Chance!

Arsenal’s first moment of joy comes through midfielder Mohamed Elneny. He touches the ball into space on the edge of the box and lets fly with a shuffling shot that skids off the turf.

Wlater Benitez dives over to the right and watches as the ball sails wide of the post.

PSV 0-0 Arsenal

27 mins: Mohamed Elneny moves the ball across to the right where Cedric Soares is making a run down the flank. The defender collects the ball and looks for Eddie Nketiah in the box.

He’s overpowered by the closest centre-back, Armando Obispo by the looks of it, and the hosts turn the ball away.

PSV 0-0 Arsenal

24 mins: Eddie Nketiah receives the ball and holds it up well before sweeping it across to Kai Havertz. He flicks a cross back into the middle where Leandro Trossard is waiting.

The ball doesn’t quite drop to him and PSV manage to clear the danger.

PSV 0-0 Arsenal

21 mins: Arsenal are starting to get themselves together. Aaron Ramsdale clings onto another shot from range that got the home fans quite excited.

The visitors are starting to see more of the ball though they are yet to string together a decent opportunity.

PSV 0-0 Arsenal

18 mins: Close! A hopeful ball up the pitch comes through for Pepi after Gabriel misses the ball with an attempted clearance. The forward takes it into the box and looks to cut one back for Yorbe Vertessen.

Cedric clears his lines but the hosts recover the ball and come again. The cross comes in from the right and does find Vertessen this time.

He leaps and nods the ball towards the far post, Ramsdale jumps across but can’t reach it and Arsenal are saved by the post!

PSV 0-0 Arsenal

15 mins: Aaron Ramsdale is down and seemingly has a knock to his knee or shin. He’ll be desperate to play on and show what he can do tonight.

After the physio checks and with a grimace the goalkeeper is back on his feet and ready to continue.

PSV 0-0 Arsenal

12 mins: PSV’s vibrancy is all coming through Bakayoko. He’s not short on confidence at all and is willing trying to take on the Arsenal defenders.

There’s a bit of naivety to the winger too and he loses possession on the edge of the box instead of utilising the overlapping run from Jordan Teze.

PSV 0-0 Arsenal

9 mins: Bakayoko whips a cross into the box from the right wing and almost picks out Pepi but Gabriel is there again to nod the ball clear.

The Arsenal centre-backs have been well worked over the opening 10 minutes.

PSV 0-0 Arsenal

6 mins: Chance!

The first attack of the night falls to PSV. They use the width on offer and pick out Johan Bakayoko on the right side. He carries the ball towards the box and slots an early pass into the middle.

Patrick van Aanholt is waiting for the ball but the combined efforts of Aaron Ramsdale and Gabriel keep out his effort. The ball rebounds to Ricardo Pepi but his shot is deflected too and loops over the crossbar.

PSV 0-0 Arsenal

3 mins: Aaron Ramsdale is making his Champions League debut tonight and is forced into an early clearance after a back pass from Cedric Soares.

The goalkeeper keeps his composure under pressure well enough.

Kick off! PSV 0-0 Arsenal

Arsenal get the ball rolling. The knock it around the back line and work it across to the left wing. PSV push forward on the press and force the ball out of play.

PSV vs Arsenal

Here come the teams.

The players make their way out onto the pitch at the Philips Stadion. This is an opportunity for some of Arsenal’s squad players to impress.

Jorginho captains the team tonight, can Arsenal end their Champions League group stages with a win?

Bosz on improving and taking on Arsenal

PSV manager Peter Bosz spoke about how his team have improved since they last faced Arsenal and claimed he wants to make the supporters proud with their performance.

“We are not going to field a completely different team against Arsenal, but you have to allow boys who do well from the bench to play.” he said in the build-up to the match. “Tomorrow is the opportunity for that.

“I know that we are better than [the game in September], but what matters to me is whether we have learned from that match. Ultimately, the stadium will be full again and we want to make our supporters proud. That is perhaps the most important point.”

PSV vs Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus has scored in all four of his Champions League games for Arsenal, and could become the first Gunner ever to score five in a row in the competition.

PSV vs Arsenal

With three goals and four assists, Bukayo Saka has been involved in more Champions League goals than any other player this season.

His seven goal involvements is also already the most by an Arsenal player in their debut campaign in the competition.

PSV vs Arsenal

PSV forward, Noa Lang. has been involved in 13 shots following a ball carry in the Champions League this season (9 shots, 4 chances created), second only to Real Madrid’s Rodrygo (15).

Meanwhile, Luuk de Jong has scored in each of his last six home European matches for PSV (six goals), the longest home scoring run by a PSV player in their major European history.

Mikel Arteta looked down from above as his predecessor stole the stage and Aston Villa joined Arsenal in the title race. Unai Emery’s side extended their club-record home winning run to 15 consecutive matches after adding the second of two of the finest victories Villa Park has staged within the same week.

Triumphant against the champions on Wednesday, Villa knocked down the side who started the weekend as leaders on Saturday night. Though those wins may share the elements of magnitude and scoreline, they could hardly have been more different in how they were achieved.

Villa’s energy and commitment was superb but Arsenal were wasteful and allowed three points and the chance to extend their lead over Manchester City to slip away.

With Arteta suspended from the touchline, Arsenal were unable to produce another late goal and the manager departed the directors box seconds before the final whistle after Kai Havertz’s equaliser was disallowed for handball. Moments later, Emery was dancing down the touchline, having beaten the club who sacked him after 18 months for the second time and first since his return to the Premier League.

PSV vs Arsenal

Arsenal have scored in each of their last 22 Champions League group stage matches, since a 2-0 loss against Borussia Dortmund in September 2014.

No side has netted more Champions League goals than them this season, while only twice have they scored more in a single group stage than their 15 this term (18 in both 2010/11 and 2016/17).

PSV vs Arsenal

PSV have won their last two Champions League matches, as many as they had in their previous 22 (D9 L11). They last won three in a row in the 2006/07 group stages, in a campaign they would eventually reach the quarter-final after eliminating Arsenal.

The Dutch side are unbeaten on home soil in the Champions League this season, last going a full group stage undefeated at home in 2015/16 under Phillip Cocu, when they won all three games.

PSV vs Arsenal

The Gunners are winless in their last three major European visits to the Netherlands since a 2-1 win at Ajax in September 2005 in the Champions League.

Two of those defeats have come against PSV.

PSV vs Arsenal

Arsenal have faced PSV in competitive action on nine occasions, with seven in the Champions League as well as last season’s two encounters in the Europa League.

They have only lost two of those games, but both have on each of their last two visits to the Philips Stadion.

Mikel Arteta has picked three rising talents from Arsenal’s Hale End academy to join the senior squad on their Champions League trip to PSV.

Reuell Walters, Ethan Nwaneri and Lino Sousa have travelled with the group and could make their Arsenal debuts in the dead rubber, with both clubs already qualified to the knockout phase and the Gunners assured of top spot in Group B.

Asked if it has become harder to blood youngsters while challenging for honours, the Spaniard replied: “It gets harder and harder. So the talent has to be really good. (They are) three big prospects. We want to keep developing players from our system. They deserve to be here. There are circumstances that have brought them here. We will try to give them the opportunity if we can in the right moment.”

Arteta’s thoughts on PSV

The Arsenal manager also gave his thoughts on how he feels PSV will play this evening saying: “It’s really impressive how [PSV] play, the consistency, the way they are winning football matches.

“They’ve been extremely dominant, not only this season but last season as well and huge credit to the manager, the coaching staff and players for what they’ve done.

“When you look at the record that they have here, it’s incredible so we’re going to have to be really good tomorrow to beat them.”

Arteta on Smith Rowe

Injuries have caused Emile Smith Rowe’s Arsenal career into a screeching half but the manager is backing him to perform when he is given minutes on the pitch.

“I think what he’s been through is part of the experience that 90 per cent of footballers have to go through.” Arteta said,

“Difficulties, injuries, setbacks and different types of performances now. That’s all in his bag now. If he can use that in a powerful way he’ll be a much better player.

“The way he’s done his rehab, I haven’t seen him do it before like how he’s done it this time. You see the way his team-mates reacted to his comeback which is really positive as well. The moment we can give him chances, the better we’re going to be.”

PSV’s super sub could trouble Arsenal

American striker Ricardo Pepi is fast becoming something of a ‘super sub’ for PSV Eindhoven.

The 20-year-old has scored six times this season despite having only been on the pitch for a total of 239 minutes. That equates to a goal every 40 minutes.

Pepi’s most valuable strike so far was against Sevilla on Matchday 5, the forward scoring the dramatic late winner after coming on in the 82nd minute.

Arsenal team changes

Mikel Arteta makes eight changes to the Arsenal team that lost 1-0 to Aston Villa last time out. The Gunners have already reached the Champions League last-16 so the manager is choosing not to risk most of his key players from the start.

Aaron Ramsdale starts in goal with Jakuk Kiwior and Cedric Soares at left and right back. In midfield Mohamed Elneny, Jorginho and Leandro Trossard take up their positions as Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah join Kai Havertz in the forward line.

PSV vs Arsenal line-ups

PSV Eindhoven XI: Benitez; Teze, Ramalho, Obispo, Mauro Junior; Tillman, Van Aanholt, Saibari; Bakayoko, Pepi, Vertessen

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; Cedric, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Elneny, Jorginho, Trossard; Havertz, Nketiah, Nelson

Tonight’s venue

The Turkish football league has suspended all matches after a club president punched a referee in the face after his team conceded a 97th-minute equaliser.

Chaos erupted at the Turkish Super Lig game on Monday night at Eryaman Stadium between Caykur Rizespor and MKE Ankaragucu.

Officials from both sides entered the pitch after full time and moments after Caykur Rizespor scored an equalising goal in the 97th minute, resulting in a 1-1 draw.

PSV vs Arsenal prediction

Mikel Arteta is likely to make a heap of changes to his Arsenal team but the Gunners should have enough quality in the squad to earn a win away from home.

PSV 0-1 Arsenal.

PSV vs Arsenal predicted line-ups

PSV Eindhoven XI: Benitez; Van Aanholt, Ramalho, Boscagli, Dest; Schouten, Veerman; Bakayoko, Saibari, Til; De Jong

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Cedric; Elneny, Jorginho, Havertz; Jesus, Trossard, Nelson

Early team news

PSV are without defenders Jordan Teze, Armando Obispo and Armel Bella-Kotchap who all sit out the game through injury. Striker Noa Lang is absent and Hirving Lozano is both suspended and suffering from a hip issue.

Arsenal have no fresh injury concerns but are already missing Takehiro Tomiyasu through a calf injury, Emile Smith Rowe with a knee problem and Thomas Partey who has a thigh issue. With qualification already secure Mikel Arteta is expected to make a few changes which could allow the likes of Jorginho and Leandro Trossard a starting place.

How to watch PSV vs Arsenal

16:05 , Mike Jones

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the match live on TNT Sports with coverage from 5pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via the Discovery+ app.

PSV vs Arsenal

16:00 , Mike Jones

Arsenal hammered the Eredivisie team 4-0 at the Emirates back on Matchday 1 which was a sign for how easily Mikel Arteta’s men would find the group stages. A slip up against Lens did not stop them from qualifying with a match to spare and they are advancing to the last-16 as Group B winners.

PSV are also through as their head-to-head record against Lens is stronger meaning they cannot be overtaken in second place. Tonight’s match is a dead rubber, for all intents and purposes, but it will provide both teams the opportunity to rest first choice personnel and try out other players within the squad.

We’ll have all the latest updates, team news and match action so stick around as we build up to kick off at 5.45pm.