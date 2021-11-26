Psst! Wayfair Has KitchenAid Mixers, Roombas, All-Clad Cookware, and More on Sale for Up to 80% Off

Wayfair Black Friday deals

Wayfair

Thanksgiving is fun and all, but online shopping enthusiasts know that the holiday fun really kicks in on Black Friday. One retailer that never disappoints with its cyber sale is Wayfair, which is celebrating with quite the fanfare. This year, the fan-favorite home store is treating shoppers to hundreds of deals, and, like always, the markdowns are good. If you shop the Wayfair Black Friday sale, you could be looking at 80 percent off on popular kitchen and home items.

The Best Wayfair Black Friday Sale Deals

Not sure where to begin? Don't worry, we're here to help. Shoppers with kitchen appliances in need of upgrading will want to check out Wayfair's discounts on the KitchenAid Stand Mixer and accommodating Metal Food Grinder Attachment, which are up to 30 percent off. You can also score a Cuisinart Coffee Center 12-Cup Coffeemaker for 61 percent off, equaling a nice $223 off your purchase. In fact, the brand's SmartPower Duet 500 Watt Blender/Food Processor and Pressure Cooker is also heavily discounted during the sale. If your kitchen is up to date, Wayfair also has deals on cookware and serveware. Included in the sale are nonstick cookware sets from T-Fal and the Cast Iron Dutch Oven from Le Creuset. In fact, Wayfair is running a special deal where shoppers can save 20 percent when they purchase three Le Creuset items.

Moving outside of the kitchen, shoppers with living rooms, entryways, and bedrooms in need of redecorating can save up to 80 percent on stylish furniture and decor items. Topping our list are the Everly Quinn Esmund Tufted Velvet Side Chair Set, the Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Double Dresser, and the Sand & Stable Laguna Solid Wood Coffee Table, which are up to 65 percent off. There are also markdowns on bedding and sheet sets from popular brands like The Twillery, Union Rustic, and Wade Logan. They're incredibly comfy and available in plenty of colors and sizes.

Wayfair's Black Friday sale is also the perfect time to save on popular floor cleaners. Among them are the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, the Black+Decker DustBuster Vacuum Set, and the Bissell CrossWave Multi-Surface Stick Vacuum. Get these high-power vacuums on sale for up to 45 percent off while they're still in stock; they're selling out fast.

Story continues

Keep scrolling to shop the best deals from the Wayfair Black Friday Sale.

Wayfair early Cyber Monday deals

Wayfair

Kitchen Deals

vacuums

Wayfair

Home Deals

furniture

Wayfair

Furniture Deals

Wayfair early Cyber Monday deals

Wayfair

Bedding Deals