Psst! TJ Maxx Has a Designer Section with Brands Like Gucci, Saint Laurent, and More

Ying Chen

I've always considered TJ Maxx to be the apex of all shopping destinations. TJ Maxx has always had the best discounted designer inventory whether it was one of its stores growing up in my small, rural hometown or one in New York City (aka where I currently live and one of the world's best cities for luxury shopping). Just last month, I scored a Valentino tote bag, Staud dress, and Sulwhasoo serum at a TJ Maxx shopping event. So if TJ Maxx (and its sister store Marshalls) isn't already on your shopping radar, it needs to be. And to prove it, I've compiled this list of 22 unexpected designer brands you can shop at TJ Maxx.

While there are dozens of designer finds hiding in the aisles of your local store, there are hundreds more hiding in plain sight on the retailer's website. In The Runway section at TJ Maxx, you can find clothing, handbags, shoes, sunglasses, and even home decor from high-end brands and luxury designers like Fendi, Versace, Givenchy, Christian Dior, Saint Laurent, and Bottega Veneta to name a few.

FYI: Shopping on the TJ Maxx site is a bit different than shopping online at other multi-brand retailers. Many of the best deals require you to click a button to reveal the designer's name, and many designer brands aren't searchable by name. While it may require a bit of hunting to find your next Gucci sunglasses or Christian Louboutin heels, isn't that the fun of it all?



Check out Firstfinds to discover more designer fashion deals and under-the-radar shopping destinations.

49mm Rectangular Sunglasses

Gucci fans will be delighted to hear that you can find handbags, jewelry, shoes, and more from the luxury Italian label at TJ Maxx. Personally, I'll be stalking the sunglasses tab for statement-making Gucci styles like these rhinestone-embellished square frames.

Shop Now 49mm Rectangular Sunglasses tjmaxx.tjx.com $399.99

Le Pliage Tote Bag

Longchamp's Le Pliage tote can be spotted on Kate Middleton, Kendall Jenner, Vanessa Hudgens, Emma Roberts, and you after a trip to TJ Maxx. Right now, you can find the cult-favorite tote bag in a few different colors on the retailer's site.

Story continues

Shop Now Le Pliage Tote Bag tjmaxx.tjx.com $170.00

Cashmere Ribbed Raglan Sleeve Cardigan

I won't be paying full price for cashmere any time soon now that I know you can find Vince sweaters at TJ Maxx. For $130, this colorful cashmere cardigan makes an easy gift for my Maxxinista mom this holiday season (because shopping early is the key to scoring unique Christmas gifts ppl!!).

Shop Now Cashmere Ribbed Raglan Sleeve Cardigan tjmaxx.tjx.com $129.99

Women's Medusa Icon Gold Watch

PSA: You can find Versace for upwards of 40% off on the TJ Maxx website. I'll be scouring the watch section for discounted Versace watches like this timeless, Swiss-made model.

Shop Now Women's Medusa Icon Gold Watch tjmaxx.tjx.com $749.99

Ainika Tapestry Platform Sneakers

Fashion insiders know and love TJ Maxx's designer fashion section for its selection of up-and-coming designer labels. The Cosmo team went wild when we found Farm Rio on the retailer's site—specifically these fun sneakers!

Shop Now Ainika Tapestry Platform Sneakers tjmaxx.tjx.com $70.00

High N' Tight Straight Jeans

Frame denim fans would be wise to peruse TJ Maxx for its fall fashion haul. The retailer has fan-favorite Frame styles like Le High N' Tight for under $100.

Shop Now High N' Tight Straight Jeans tjmaxx.tjx.com $79.99

56mm Square Sunglasses

The designer brands at TJ Maxx make it easy to nail the quiet luxury look for less. Currently, you can find low-key lavish sunglasses, handbags, and heels from Saint Laurent in The Runway section for upwards of 40% off.

Shop Now 56mm Square Sunglasses tjmaxx.tjx.com $179.99

Loubiluna Eau de Parfum

Believe it or not, you can find Christian Louboutin perfumes in the TJ Maxx beauty section (which you should definitely check out if you haven't already). If you're lucky, the retailer will have a few pairs of red-soled Christian Louboutin shoes in stock in your size, too.

Shop Now Loubiluna Eau de Parfum tjmaxx.tjx.com $279.99

Lyla Convertible Leather Shoulder Bag

Ever wonder where the It Girls on your Instagram feed find their designer handbags and luggage? TJ Maxx. The latest It brand that I've seen on the site and have become obsessed is Jason Wu.

Shop Now Lyla Convertible Leather Shoulder Bag tjmaxx.tjx.com $69.99

Wool-Silk Blend Logo Scarf

I'll admit, I was surprised when I found out that Givenchy is one of the many designer fashion brands you can find at TJ Maxx. Inventory from the fashion house is extremely limited, so you've got to check out fast to secure your Givenchy bag, boots, or scarf this fall. JSYK, there's usually only one or two of each item available at a time.

Shop Now Wool-Silk Blend Logo Scarf tjmaxx.tjx.com $179.99

Noelle Super V Leather Satchel

Splurging on designer handbags has never been more financially savvy than at TJ Maxx, where you can score this Mario Valentino bag for just $400. You can find handbags and shoes from the other Valentino, Valentino Garavani (yes, there are two), there as well.

Shop Now Noelle Super V Leather Satchel tjmaxx.tjx.com $400.00

Suede Rover Booties

TJ Maxx also has tons of Rag & Bone shoes, jeans, sweaters, and jackets you can grab at a steep discount. These suede Chelsea boots have fall written all over them for 25% less.

Shop Now Suede Rover Booties tjmaxx.tjx.com $149.99

Lambskin Leather Moto Jacket

In need of a new go-to jacket? The TJ Maxx outerwear section is filled with designer gems like this lambskin Rebecca Minkoff moto jacket for $200.

Shop Now Lambskin Leather Moto Jacket tjmaxx.tjx.com $199.99

Beanie and Scarf Set

As a lifelong Maxxinista, the first place I go when shopping at TJ Maxx is the accessories section. It's always filled to the brim with hats, scarves and belts from designer brands like Missoni.

Shop Now Beanie and Scarf Set tjmaxx.tjx.com $100.00

Lockie Heart Shopper

The TJ Maxx designer fashion section is famous for having great deals on diffusion labels like Love Moschino, Versace Jeans Couture, and Armani Exchange. Trust me, these more affordable brands will earn you just as many compliments as its thousand-dollar counterparts.

Shop Now Lockie Heart Shopper tjmaxx.tjx.com $129.99

Dacey Suede Clog Heels

Veronica Beard is among the lengthy list of designer brands available at TJ Maxx. Right now, the retailer has a number of the designer's clogs and boots for 50% off!

Shop Now Dacey Suede Clog Heels tjmaxx.tjx.com $149.99

Square Shield Sunglasses

I was floored when I found out you could find Chopard sunglasses at TJ Maxx. These early 2000s-inspired shield sunglasses went straight to the top of my wishlist after some late-night scrolling through the TJ Maxx accessories tab.

Shop Now Square Shield Sunglasses tjmaxx.tjx.com $299.99

Cotton Voile Smocked Midi Dress

TJ Maxx also carries Maje, a Paris-based womenswear brand worn by A-listers like Sofia Richie, Elsa Hosk, and Jessica Alba. This gem that's 35% off in the dress section would look great with knee-high boots and a denim jacket for the upcoming fall season.

Shop Now Cotton Voile Smocked Midi Dress tjmaxx.tjx.com $129.99

Maddie Leather Boots

Investing in a pair of Italian leather boots can set you back a small fortune these days, but not if you shop them at TJ Maxx. Toggle on the 'Made in Italy' filter to find deep discounts on high-quality shoe brands like Aquatalia and thank me later.

Shop Now Maddie Leather Boots tjmaxx.tjx.com $169.99

Miss Dior Eau de Toilette

Christian Dior is another surprising luxury brand you can find at the TJ Maxx perfume counter. I'd stock up on these if I were you!!

Shop Now Miss Dior Eau de Toilette tjmaxx.tjx.com $120.00

Nama Slip-On Sneakers

Great news! You can find eco-conscious designers like Chloé, Stella McCartney, ÉTICA, and Eileen Fisher lurking around. I'll definitely be adding these gorge slip-on sneakers to my cart.

Shop Now Nama Slip-On Sneakers tjmaxx.tjx.com $710.00

Reversible Logo Bucket Hat

Don't sleep on the men's section at TJ Maxx, either. It's filled with equally as many designer brands on discount. Example A: this chic reversible Lanvin bucket hat that's perfect for fall.

Shop Now Reversible Logo Bucket Hat tjmaxx.tjx.com $160.00

You Might Also Like