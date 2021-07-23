Psst! There’s a limited-edition Target Monopoly game coming in August, but you can pre-order it now

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Calling all Target lovers! The next time you’re shopping at your favorite retailer, be sure to add the new Monopoly Game: Target Edition to your shopping cart. It’ll only be available for a limited time, and it’s obviously something every Target diehard should own.

The board game got a complete makeover for this collector’s item. The popular properties you’re using to seeing on the Monopoly board now appear as best-selling products in Target stores, like TVs, furniture and tableware. Even the game pieces have been upgraded. Players can choose from a Target coffee cup, a Target shopping cart and even Target’s beloved mascot, Spot the dog.

As with so many things at Target, the new Target Monopoly is a great deal. The special-edition board game is less than $25!

August 1 is the official release date for Monopoly Game: Target Edition, but if you really want to ensure you get your hands on this item, pre-order it now. People on TikTok are already talking about it, so you know it’s going to be really popular once it’s available to purchase.

