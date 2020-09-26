Psst, Boll & Branch Is Having A Rare Sale On Its Bestselling Sheets

If your 2020 looks anything like ours, there’s a high chance you’re reading this from your bed. There’s no shame in that. Extended stay-at-home orders have turned any and every surface in our homes into a passable workspace. And, since we’re practically living in our beds, a new set of sheets would be a welcomed (and fitting) addition. Coming to our WFB (Work From Bed) rescue is the rare sale our budgets and luxe lifestyle dreams have been waiting for: Now through September 30, Boll & Branch is taking an additional 15% off sale items when you use the promo code EXTRA15 at checkout.

If you’re new to the eco-luxe lifestyle shop, its specialty is soft and breathable sheets. Boll & Branch has made a name for itself as an ethical alternative to your standard bed and bath fare, with a collection of bestselling goods crafted from 100% organic cotton grown by local farmers in India who are protected with fair pay. (Since launching just five years ago, Boll & Branch has become the fastest-growing consumer of Fair Trade Certified organic cotton.) But just how comfortable are the sheets? According to one reviewer, they’re the ideal sleep solution for combatting hot restless nights; Kelsey T. comments, “These sheets are amazing! They’re so soft and as a hot sleeper, they keep me cool through the night. The sheets both look and feel luxurious and I can’t wait to get in bed each night!” And the most popular buck doesn’t stop with reviewer praise, the brand’s bedding has also been a consistently top-shopped favorite of Refinery29 readers too — with featured spots in our roundups of the best sustainable AND breathable bedding.

Below, peep a preview of the must-shop markdowns — from the beloved Classic Hemmed Sheet Set to the fall-essential Baby Herring Bone Blanket and plushy-plush Spa Bath Towel — or, cruise the entirety of the super-sale selection for yourself right this way.

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

Wayfair's Biggest Sale Is Back: Way Day 2020

These Real Most Wanted Home Buys Are On Super-Sale

This Top-Rated WFH Furniture Is Up To 80% Off