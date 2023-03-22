Psst! These Baby Products From Boots Just Won Big At The Made For Mums Awards

We hope you love the products below! Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

A range of products – from wipes and nappy cream to self-sterilising bottles and breast pumps have come up trumps in the annual Made For Mums awards.

The parental product review site has recognised the best products across a range of categories covering everything from pushchairs, slings and breast pumps to nappies and bedside cribs.

Over 1,000 individual products were assessed and judged by a panel of expert parenting judges, as well as at-home family testers. Winning products were chosen based on a range of criteria including: ease of use, effectiveness and whether they were worth the money.

As ever, Aldi’s super affordable baby line was a huge hit with its Mamia sensitive wipes and Mamia newborn and ultra-dry nappies and nappy pants all being awarded Gold.

But there were also plenty of items from UK chain Boots that came up with top marks – from Bepanthen nappy cream (which absolutely nobody could fault) to a huge steriliser perfect for parents of multiples who have to clean billions of bottles every day.

So, if you’re in the market for baby stuff – and want to stock up on Advantage points while you’re at it – here are some of the best buys from Boots featured in the Made For Mums awards.

So it goes without saying then that the Bepanthen nappy care ointment won Gold. Parents love that it's fast working and it provides effective relief from the first application. Any rash had cleared up by the next nappy change.

£7.50 from Boots

What's more, these wipes – which bagged Gold, FYI – are also compostable and free of plastics, so they’re gentle to the planet too. Testers loved that they're strong, generously sized and smell nice.

£2.69 from Boots

Lots of parents swear by Sophie to help ease their little one's sore gums, so it's no wonder she won Bronze. Reviewers love the natural rubber texture and also the fact she squeaks, which was a hit with younger babies.

£15.99 from Boots

These soothers from Mam are optimised to reduce the risk of misaligned teeth – hugely important to parent reviewers. The dummies also come in boxes which can be used as a steriliser in the microwave, which parents loved.

£9.40 for a pack of two from Boots

As far as toothpaste brands go, Brush-Baby was a huge hit among parents. One mum of toddler twins said: “The variety of flavours and range of fluoride levels to suit different ages is great." Plus kids love the picture of the bunny on the packaging.

£2.55 from Boots

Weleda's All Purpose Balm went down a treat among parents who loved its versatility, as well as how gentle it is on a baby's skin. A little also goes a long way so you certainly get your money's worth.

£7.95 from Boots

Parents said it's great for wrapping babies up and getting them dry quickly after bath time. And the super soft material feels cuddly and luxurious.

£39.99 from Boots

The bubble bath – from Nala's Baby – is made from natural ingredients and creates the perfect amount of bubbles. What's not to love?

£5.55 from Boots

Parents loved this product because it's made from natural derived ingredients and is approved by dermatologists and paediatricians. Reviewers said it “feels luxurious and looks a better quality than the price you pay". One parent said it's also great for curly hair.

£5.55 from Boots

Parents particularly loved the texture of this nipple balm, which was smooth and thick but not sticky like some other brands.

£8 from Boots

These days lots of people rave about electric pumps, so it's refreshing to see a manual pump winning a Gold award. Reviewers loved the price – not to mention how easy to use and clean this “sturdy and strong” single breast pump is.

£32 from Boots

Wearable pumps are becoming increasingly popular for mums who are on-the-go and want to be able to get stuff done while expressing milk. This one from Tommee Tippee comes with loads of extra accessories, including a nipple alignment feature, and an app which helps adjust the intensity.

£199.99 for a single pump from Boots

As far as wearable breast pumps are concerned, you're often looking at £100 minimum for a single pump. But this one from Fraupow won't break the bank – and parents love how efficient is thanks to its 12 levels of suction (some of which are hospital-grade). If you buy it you also get three free 20-minute support calls with a midwife, which is a Very Good Thing.

£89.99 from Boots

The Mam 2-in-1 electric breast pump is great for mums who want to switch between manual and electric pumping, which is why it bagged a Silver award. Reviewers particularly liked the silicone cone, which was comfortable on their nipples.

£111.20 from Boots

There are so many baby bottles out there it can be hard to know where to even begin when buying them. Thankfully the awards have narrowed it down for you. Reviewers loved these anti-colic bottles from Mam because they're self-sterilising (after just three minutes in the microwave).

£21.50 for a pack of three from Boots

Parents loved how big it is, so you can fit lots of bottles in there. One reviewer loved its quick cycle, meaning bottles were ready to use again in a short space of time. Pretty essential as far as hungry babies are concerned.

£109.99 from Boots

NUK's temperature control bottle with a silicone teat was a huge hit for parents who wanted to make sure the milk wasn't too hot for their baby – especially when out and about.

£24.99 from Boots

The Nuby RapidCool Flask cools formula milk from boiling to the temperature recommended by the NHS in just two minutes. Reviewers loved that it made their lives a heck of a lot easier.

£39.99 from Boots

Convenience is key for new parents, so it's understandable this prep machine went down a storm. Reviewers loved that it made a "fully prepared, perfect temperature bottle in two minutes".

£129.99 from Boots

The minimalist style of this Moses basket was a big selling point for lots of parents. One reviewer said it's "a well-thought-through and unique take on the traditional Moses basket".

£99.95 from Boots

This handy penguin sleep aid can play a range of sounds – from rainfall to a heartbeat and white noise. One parent reviewer said the lullaby sound helped soothe her baby when he was crying.

£28.75 from Boots

Parents love the fact it goes nicely with any decor and has extra storage underneath. The mesh side was also a hit so parents can keep an eye on their little one from the comfort of their bed.

£229 from Boots

