Psst! Anthropologie has so many sweet summer accessories on super sale — shop 9 favorite finds under $50

Anthropologie’s iconic boho-chic aesthetic is adorable in any season, but it seems especially made for breezy summer styles.

With tons of items available at serious markdowns, now is the perfect time to stock up on some cute summer accessories. Keep scrolling for our nine favorite discounted items, all available for less than $50.

We’re seeing tons of raffia bags and shoes this summer, so a pair of earrings in the trendy natural fabric makes total sense. For size reference, these post earrings are about 2 x 2 in. The open construction helps these make a big statement without weighing down your ears at all. They’re also available in a natural-looking tan shade and a vivid peach.

It just doesn’t feel like summer without a new pair of sunnies. These thick plastic frames have cool retro vibes thanks to the funky rectangular shape. Extra-dark lenses make them perfect for the very brightest days out by the pool or at the beach. The shades come in six fun colors, and now that they’re on sale, it’s just good sense to snag a few.

You’ll be the coolest girl at the beach in this playful bucket hat. It’s crocheted from paper straw, which makes it super lightweight and keeps it from being overly floppy. If you’re looking for a little more color, there’s also a brighter version with a vibrant orange, blue and tan square pattern.

This roomy straw tote is absolutely made for the beach. There’s room to toss everything you need inside, with an inner slip pocket and a magnetic closure to keep everything organized and secure. It gets bonus points for being fully lined, which isn’t always the case for bags of this style.

We always love a good Y2K throwback, and this updated Puka shell necklace is definitely going into our carts. It’s strung with stone, pearl, brass and acrylic beads, giving a laid-back island vibe. Layer with other necklaces, or wear it alone for a subtle hint of color.

If you still think that visors are only for tennis players and people who peaked in the ‘90s, it’s time to reconsider. Visors are 100% back and a perfect option for ladies who want the protection of a hat without messing up their hair. This iridescent handwoven version is made of natural palm leaf, with a stretchy band that will fit most people. It also comes in bronze, citron and pearl.

Obviously, we’re celebrating the new live-action version of The Little Mermaid by snagging this set of six ocean-inspired stud earrings. They feature shells, sea creatures and other nautical items. Wear two of the same earring, or mix and match for a funkier look. Materials include 14-karat gold-plated brass, cubic zirconia, acrylic and opal.

Whether you wear them around your wrist or use them to put up your ponytail, every girl needs a few good scrunchies. This summery set of three is covered in little embroidered flowers that add subtle texture to the solid shades. In addition to this combo of pinks, there’s also a set available with tan, black and white scrunchies.

Add an easy pop of color to your outfit with just one of these stretchy beaded bracelets, or layer the entire set of three together. Made of resin, glass and pearl beads, they’re youthful and fun without looking like they were actually made by a kid during summer camp arts and crafts.

