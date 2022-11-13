Psst! Aldi's Famous Air Fryer Is Back – And Here's 7 Others If You Miss It

Head to Aldi to grab yours before they're all gone! (Photo: Amazon)

Whether it’s heated airers or steam mops, Aldi can always be relied upon to offer affordable alternatives to many sought-after buys.

Their sell-out air fryer has proven to be their latest hugely popular product – having drawn comparisons to the best-selling Ninja Dual Zone air fryer – but sold out online earlier this month.

Savvy shoppers will be pleased to know that the Aldi fryer – which previously even trended on Twitter along with tickets for Glastonbury – is back in stock and available to buy in store only from Sunday 13 November.

Providing shoppers with a healthier alternative to cooking, the family sized Ambiano Dual Basket Air Fryer also features seven cooking functions and has two cooking baskets, along with a handy digital touch screen, 60-minute timer, cool touch handles, and adjustable temperature controls.

For healthier, quicker, easier meals, this air fryer can cook anything from crispy chips and fluffy roasties to roasted meats and sweet treats – and almost anything in between.

Priced at just £89 (which is around £140 cheaper than the Ninja), it’s no surprise that it sold out almost instantly online – so be sure to head to your local store and pick yours up while stocks last.

But if you miss out, we’ve still got you covered with this selection of other great value air fryers that all come highly recommended...

For super easy chips (and a hell of a lot of other dishes), this Tefal air fryer is a total godsend. It features a six portion capacity and constantly stirs food, meaning that you don’t need to worry about moving items around. I previously had this fryer and for anyone who likes fries – either homemade or frozen – it’s sure to be a winner.

£169 (was £199.99) at Amazon

It’s no wonder everyone is raving about this app-controlled air fryer that has 6.4 litre capacity and 12 cooking functions. It’s compatible with Alexa and is also dishwasher safe, does not require pre-heating, and comes complete with a super useful cookbook for easier air fryer cooking.

£179.99 at Amazon

This super easy-to-use air fryer is one of my personal favourites (and the one I have at home). It features six simple cooking functions - Max Crisp, Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Reheat, Dehydrate, and Air Fry - and significantly speeds up the cooking process. It also has a 5.2 litre non-stick basket and is super versatile, making anything from crispy pulled pork to cooking chips.

£218 at Amazon

It’s no wonder reviews love this 4.5 litre air fryer; it’s sleek, stylish, and wonderfully compact. It also cooks a wide range of foods quickly, easily, and while using minimal energy.

£69.99 at Amazon

This multipurpose air fryer, that can air fry, dehydrate, roast, and rotisserie cook, an 11 litre capacity, making it ideal for larger families. Designed to be used to create a range of dishes, from pizzas and kebabs to char-grilled steaks and roasted meats.

£117.46 at Amazon

My friend absolutely loves this air fryer. It has 1.7kg of capacity and can make up to eight portions at a time, making meal prep a whole lot easier. With nine smart auto programmes and a built-in timer, there’s no need for guess work. Hello, easy cooking.

£264 (was £284.99)

If you’re looking for a super compact air fryer with large capacity, this is the one. Featuring a capacity of a whopping three litres, this 1400 watt fryer is powerful yet cost-efficient. It’s also designed with safety in mind thanks to its automatic cooking shut off and handy timer, and offers four cooking settings (fry, bake, grill, and roast).

£66.57 at Amazon

