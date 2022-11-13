Psst! Aldi's Famous Air Fryer Is Back – And Here's 7 Others If You Miss It

Beth Mahoney
·3 min read
Head to Aldi to grab yours before they're all gone! (Photo: Amazon)
Head to Aldi to grab yours before they're all gone! (Photo: Amazon)

Head to Aldi to grab yours before they're all gone! (Photo: Amazon)

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Whether it’s heated airers or steam mops, Aldi can always be relied upon to offer affordable alternatives to many sought-after buys.

Their sell-out air fryer has proven to be their latest hugely popular product –  having drawn comparisons to the best-selling Ninja Dual Zone air fryer – but sold out online earlier this month.

Savvy shoppers will be pleased to know that the Aldi fryer – which previously even trended on Twitter along with tickets for Glastonbury – is back in stock and available to buy in store only from Sunday 13 November

Providing shoppers with a healthier alternative to cooking, the family sized Ambiano Dual Basket Air Fryer also features seven cooking functions and has two cooking baskets, along with a handy digital touch screen, 60-minute timer, cool touch handles, and adjustable temperature controls. 

For healthier, quicker, easier meals, this air fryer can cook anything from crispy chips and fluffy roasties to roasted meats and sweet treats – and almost anything in between.

Priced at just £89 (which is around £140 cheaper than the Ninja), it’s no surprise that it sold out almost instantly online – so be sure to head to your local store and pick yours up while stocks last.

But if you miss out, we’ve still got you covered with this selection of other great value air fryers that all come highly recommended...

This ultra easy air fryer keeps food moving whilst cooking
This ultra easy air fryer keeps food moving whilst cooking

Amazon

This ultra easy air fryer keeps food moving whilst cooking

For super easy chips (and a hell of a lot of other dishes), this Tefal air fryer is a total godsend. It features a six portion capacity and constantly stirs food, meaning that you don’t need to worry about moving items around. I previously had this fryer and for anyone who likes fries – either homemade or frozen – it’s sure to be a winner.

£169 (was £199.99) at Amazon

This smart air fryer works with your home tech
This smart air fryer works with your home tech

Amazon

This smart air fryer works with your home tech

It’s no wonder everyone is raving about this app-controlled air fryer that has 6.4 litre capacity and 12 cooking functions. It’s compatible with Alexa and is also dishwasher safe, does not require pre-heating, and comes complete with a super useful cookbook for easier air fryer cooking.

£179.99 at Amazon

My personal favourite air fryer
My personal favourite air fryer

Amazon

My personal favourite air fryer

This super easy-to-use air fryer is one of my personal favourites (and the one I have at home). It features six simple cooking functions - Max Crisp, Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Reheat, Dehydrate, and Air Fry - and significantly speeds up the cooking process. It also has a 5.2 litre non-stick basket and is super versatile, making anything from crispy pulled pork to cooking chips.

£218 at Amazon

This five-star rated air fryer
This five-star rated air fryer

Amazon

This five-star rated air fryer

It’s no wonder reviews love this 4.5 litre air fryer; it’s sleek, stylish, and wonderfully compact. It also cooks a wide range of foods quickly, easily, and while using minimal energy.

£69.99 at Amazon

This pro fryer is perfect for larger families
This pro fryer is perfect for larger families

Amazon

This pro fryer is perfect for larger families

This multipurpose air fryer, that can air fry, dehydrate, roast, and rotisserie cook, an 11 litre capacity, making it ideal for larger families. Designed to be used to create a range of dishes, from pizzas and kebabs to char-grilled steaks and roasted meats.

£117.46 at Amazon

This Tefal ActiFry Genius XL recommended by a friend
This Tefal ActiFry Genius XL recommended by a friend

Amazon

This Tefal ActiFry Genius XL recommended by a friend

My friend absolutely loves this air fryer. It has 1.7kg of capacity and can make up to eight portions at a time, making meal prep a whole lot easier. With nine smart auto programmes and a built-in timer, there’s no need for guess work. Hello, easy cooking.

£264 (was £284.99)

This Amazon Basics compact multi-functional air fryer
This Amazon Basics compact multi-functional air fryer

Amazon

This Amazon Basics compact multi-functional air fryer

If you’re looking for a super compact air fryer with large capacity, this is the one. Featuring a capacity of a whopping three litres, this 1400 watt fryer is powerful yet cost-efficient. It’s also designed with safety in mind thanks to its automatic cooking shut off and handy timer, and offers four cooking settings (fry, bake, grill, and roast).

£66.57 at Amazon

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

More HuffPost Shopping

Latest Stories

  • 18 Nifty Home Buys You Need If You Dream Of Being Tidy But Aren’t Quite There Yet

    These are the handy helpers you need to finally get – and stay – organised.

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach scored two goals and the Montreal Canadiens earned a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at Bell Centre. Nick Suzuki, Arber Xhekaj and Dach gave Montreal (7-6-1) a three-goal lead in the first period. Mike Hoffman also scored, for his third goal in two nights. Samuel Montembeault made 30 saves for the win. Luke Schenn and Nils Hoglander replied for Vancouver (4-7-3) in a third period comeback attempt. Thatcher Demko had a difficult night in the Canucks' net, sto

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Devils fans apologize to head coach Lindy Ruff with 'Sorry, Lindy' chant

    It sounds like Devils fans have changed their tune about head coach Lindy Ruff.

  • Raptors' Precious Achiuwa out indefinitely with ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa is out indefinitely after partially tearing ligaments in his ankle Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets.

  • Smith scores in OT, Knights down Leafs 4-3 for eighth straight win

    TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe has seen growth in his team over the last week. All those good vibes following a rocky start to the season aside, the Maple Leafs showed Tuesday there's still a long road ahead. Reilly Smith scored his second of the night 23 seconds into overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights came back from a goal down in the third period to extend their win streak to eight games with a 4-3 victory over Toronto. The Leafs were in trouble following an ugly four-game slide that started with a

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Skinner's 40 saves help Oilers defeat Panthers 4-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Defenceman Tyson Barrie scored twice and goalie Stuart Skinner made 40 saves as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Saturday afternoon. Barrie’s second of the game came four seconds into a power play at 6:53 of the third period to give Edmonton the lead for good. Edmonton also got goals from Warren Foegele and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, while Sam Bennett scored twice for the Panthers. The Oilers head home with a split of their four-game road trip after coming to S

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • Canada Basketball, Wheelchair Basketball Canada to receive $5.6 million in federal funding

    Canada Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball Canada will receive $ 5,646,230 million in federal funding for the 2022–23 season, Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge announced Thursday. The figure includes $18,000 for safety in sport measures and $80,000 for Canada Basketball to host a FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Americas qualifiers stop in Edmonton in November. "Our $5.6 million in funding gives Canada Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball Canada the tools to offer safer training environments, suppor

  • 6 best moments in Canadian soccer history

    Canada will be looking to add another signature moment at the 2022 World Cup.

  • 4 Oilers with a chance to step up after Evander Kane's injury

    Evander Kane will be out at least three months, giving these Oilers players a giant opportunity to rise to the occasion.

  • Suspended Irving won't return for Nets on Sunday vs Lakers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving won't play Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers, the first game he is eligible to return after he was suspended by the Nets for refusing to say he had no antisemitic beliefs. Coach Jacque Vaughn said Saturday before the Nets beat the Clippers that Irving wouldn't play, but provided no other updates. After remaining in Los Angeles to play the Lakers, the Nets continue their road trip with games in Sacramento and Portland. The Nets said when they sus

  • Embiid scores season-best 42 points, 76ers top Hawks 121-109

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had a season-high 42 points and 10 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers turned a blistering shooting performance in the first half into a 121-109 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night. Tyrese Maxey scored 26 points and Tobias Harris added 21 for the Sixers (6-7), who have won split the three back-to-back contests they've played this season. Philadelphia lost in Atlanta 104-95 on Thursday night. Trae Young scored 27 points and Dejounte Murray added 21 for the

  • Capitals beat Lightning as Kuemper gets best of Bolts again

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Darcy Kuemper got the best of the Tampa Bay Lightning again, making 28 saves to backstop the Washington Capitals to a 5-1 victory Friday night against the team he beat for the Stanley Cup last summer in a game full of boiling tensions and a couple of fights. Kuemper was facing the Lightning for the first time since defeating them in Game 6 of the final while with Colorado. He picked up his fifth win in 12 starts since leaving the Avalanche and signing a long-term deal with the

  • Johnson leads Spurs past injury-riddled Bucks 111-93

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson scored 29 points, and the San Antonio Spurs stopped a five-game skid by topping the banged-up Milwaukee Bucks 111-93 on Friday night. Devin Vassell had 22 points in San Antonio's first win since Oct. 30. Jakob Poeltl added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Milwaukee played without Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Kris Middleton, Pat Connaughton, Grayson Allen, Joe Ingles and A.J. Green due to health issues. Jevon Carter scored 21 points for the Bucks, and Brook Lop

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • Traveling kicker Wright embracing latest shot with Steelers

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matthew Wright is a pragmatist. It's the engineer in him. The former aerospace engineer major spent three years trying to chase a spot on an NFL roster while keeping a regular 9-to-5 gig with Lockheed Martin in Florida. It made sense: He could work remotely and get a steady paycheck, something that's hardly a guarantee in the fickle job market for NFL kickers. A year ago, Wright put in his two weeks. A nearly full season in Jacksonville offered him a bit of financial flexibilit