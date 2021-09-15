Pssst, There’s a Hidden Disney Shop on Amazon That’s Full of Halloween Goodies

Photo credit: Disney



The great thing about Disney Parks is that they never fail to go over-the-top with decorating for Halloween. They get a fall makeover that covers the Parks in orange and black décor, literally overnight. Since a trip to Orlando or Anaheim isn’t practical this year, we’ll bring the fun to us.

Amazon has an entire shop devoted to Disney products, and it’s filled with Halloween-themed items so you can feel like you’re celebrating somewhere warm. There’s a lot of things to sift through — which is a great problem, in our book — so we took it upon ourselves to dig through to find the best Halloween products. You’re welcome in advance.

From decorations to mugs to Minnie Mouse ears, there are plenty of things you can get that will help ease the pain of not being at a Disney Park. You can incorporate this festive sweatshirt into your Halloween tradition and break out the Mickey and Minnie inflatable on your front lawn.

If you’re still feeling a sense of FOMO (trust us, we get it), then start dreaming of your next Disney adventure with our best food guide and rides that are worth standing in line.

