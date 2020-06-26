PSP unveils ex-SAF platoon commander, SIA pilot and party's assistant sec-gen among new GE2020 candidates

(Clockwise from top) Terence Soon, Kala Manickam, Leong Mun Wai, Abdul Rahman, Jeffrey Khoo Poh Tiong and Lim Cher Hong. (PHOTOS: PSP)

SINGAPORE — Opposition party Progress Singapore Party (PSP) unveiled its fourth batch of new candidates running for the 10 July election on Friday (26 June), bringing the total number of fresh faces unveiled to 23.

The six new candidates, who were introduced during a digital press conference, include Singapore Airlines pilot Terence Soon, 29; former platoon commander of the women wing in the Singapore Armed Forces’ (SAF) Officer Cadet School Kala Manickam, 52, as well as the party’s assistant secretary-general Leong Mun Wai, 60.

Rounding up the sextet are ED Broking Asia’s Asia-Pacific chief marketing officer Jeffrey Khoo Poh Tiong, 51; chartered financial consultant and author Lim Cher Hong, 42; and former businessman Abdul Rahman, 67.

All the candidates were introduced by PSP’s secretary-general, Dr Tan Cheng Bock, who described them as “very ordinary people” who desire to step forward and serve the country.

Over the past week, Dr Tan has presented 17 other candidates. In total, the party, including Dr Tan who said he will contest in the West Coast Group Representation Constituency (GRC), will field 24 candidates for the upcoming general election.

“But in politics, changes can happen,” he added. “Candidates can be switched all around and so we just have to wait and see.”

On Wednesday morning, Lee Hsien Yang, the youngest child of Singapore’s first Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew and younger brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, announced that he has joined the party.

Progress Singapore Party party secretary-general Tan Cheng Bock (right) and PSP member Lee Hsien Yang (far right) seen at the Tiong Bahru Market and Food Centre on 24 June 2020. (PHOTO: Nicholas Tan for Yahoo News Singapore)

Candidates and their contesting grounds

During the press conference, the party also shared its list of candidates and the respective electoral districts in which they will be contesting.

These are:

Hong Kah North Single Member Constituency (SMC): Gigene Wong

Pioneer SMC: Lim Cher Chong

Yio Chu Kang SMC: Kayla Low

Marymount SMC : Dr Ang Yong Guan

Kebun Baru SMC: Kumaran Pillai

Nee Soon Group Representation Constituency (GRC): Damien Tay, Taufik Supan, Brad Bowyer, Kala Manickam, S. Nalla

Chua Chu Kang GRC: Francis Yuen, Dr Tan Meng Wah, Choo Shaun Ming, Abdul Rahman

Tanjong Pagar GRC: Michael Chua, Harish Pillay, Wendy Low, Terence Soon, Abas Kasmani

West Coast GRC: Dr Tan Cheng Bock, Jeffrey Khoo, Hazel Poa, Leong Mun Wai, Loganathan Nadarajah

