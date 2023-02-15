Psoriatic Arthritis Epidemiology Forecasts, 2032 - Focus on United States, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, United Kingdom, and Japan

Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Psoriatic Arthritis - Epidemiology Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA) - Epidemiology Forecast - 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the historical and forecasted epidemiology of psoriatic arthritis (PsA) in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



Epidemiology



Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) epidemiology division provides insights into the historical and current patient pool and the forecast trend for every seven major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends, along with assumptions undertaken.



Key Findings



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical and forecasted psoriatic arthritis (PsA) epidemiology segmented as the prevalent cases of psoriatic arthritis (PsA), diagnosed cases of psoriatic arthritis (PsA), gender-specific cases of psoriatic arthritis (PsA), age-specific cases of psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and severity-specific cases of psoriatic arthritis (PsA).

The report includes the prevalent psoriatic arthritis (PsA) scenario in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2019 to 2032.



Country-wise psoriatic arthritis (PsA) Epidemiology



The epidemiology segment also provides psoriatic arthritis (PsA) epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



The total prevalent patient population of psoriatic arthritis (PsA) in the 7MM countries was close to 1.5 million in 2021.



As per the estimates, the US had the highest total patient population of psoriatic arthritis (PsA) in 2021. Among the EU5 countries, Spain had the highest total prevalent patient population of psoriatic arthritis (PsA), with more than 200,000 cases, followed by Italy in 2021. On the other hand, France had the lowest total prevalent patient population of psoriatic arthritis (PsA), close to 53,000 cases in 2021.

KOL Views



The publisher interviews KOLs and obtain SMEs' opinions through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. The opinion helps understand the total patient population and current treatment pattern. This will support the clients in potential novel treatments by identifying the overall scenario of the indications.

