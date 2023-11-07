PSNI: Jon Boutcher appointed as NI chief constable

Jon Boutcher has been appointed as the new chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

Mr Boutcher is already interim chief constable of the PSNI and is a former head of of Bedfordshire Police.

The appointment was made by the Policing Board and approved by Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

Previous chief constable Simon Byrne resigned in September following a series of crises under his leadership.

Mr Boutcher was one of two candidates shortlisted for the role, alongside Bobby Singleton, an assistant chief constable with the PSNI.

Policing Board chair Deirdre Toner said Mr Boutcher was "clearly committed to the challenges ahead".

"There are also significant pieces of work to be progressed to manage and mitigate the serious financial pressures currently facing policing and deal with confidence and other issues arising from recent events," she said.

'Deep-rooted issues'

Chair of police representative body the Police Federation for Northern Ireland Liam Kelly congratulated Mr Boutcher on his appointment but urged him to prioritise "direct and urgent" government intervention to tackle what he described as "chronic and deep-rooted issues holding back the service".

He offered the federation's full support "for a campaign to get minsters to realise what is urgently required".

"The list of what must be fixed is long and can only be addressed by a meaningful and realistic funding package from government," he said.

Mr Boutcher has spent the past five years overseeing an independent investigation into the activities of the Army's top spy within the IRA during the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

His Operation Kenova report into the agent, who was known as Stakeknife, is due to be published in the coming months.

Mr Boutcher had previously applied to lead the Metropolitan Police after the resignation of Cressida Dick last year but he was unsuccessful in that process.

He was also unsuccessful in his bid to become PSNI chief constable in 2019, when the job eventually went to Mr Byrne.

The PSNI has been without a chief constable for several weeks after Mr Byrne's resignation.