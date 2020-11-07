PSLV-C49 carrying 10 satellites to be launched today

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C49 carrying the all-weather earth imaging satellite EOS from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) along with nine international satellites will be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Saturday afternoon.

The launch is tentatively scheduled at 1502 hrs IST today, ISRO said.

"India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle in its 51st mission (PSLV-C49) will launch EOS-01 as primary satellite along with nine international customer satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. The launch is tentatively scheduled at 1502 Hrs IST on November 7, 2020, subject to weather conditions," the space agency said.

EOS-01 is an earth observation satellite intended for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support. ISRO said that the customer satellites are being launched under a commercial agreement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space.

Filling of fuel for the second stage (PS2), fourth stage (PS4) and oxidiser for the fourth stage (PS4) of PSLV-C49 has been completed, ISRO informed on Twitter.

Due to COVID-19, the launch viewing gallery will be closed during this launch, and gathering of media personnel is not planned at SDSC, the agency said. (ANI)