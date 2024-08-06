PSG Youngsters Shine in Golden Boy Index Alongside Rising Stars from Barcelona and Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain have two promising teenagers, Warren Zaïre-Emery and João Neves, who are expected to be key players in the starting XI when the 2024-25 season kicks off.

Moreover, the capital club will have Neves and Zaïre-Emery as strong potential candidates for the Golden Boy, but it’s a long shot considering that Lamine Yamal won UEFA Euro 2024 this summer with Spain. Nonetheless, these two are in the mix.

The Golden Boy Football Benchmark Index was published, and to no one’s surprise, Yamal is ranked No. 1 with a rating of 94.4. Right behind him is Neves with 93.4, so the new PSG midfielder isn’t too far behind the Barcelona youngster.

🚨🚨| The Golden Boy Football Benchmark Index. 🇪🇺🌟 pic.twitter.com/qi8xmYm6Xb — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) August 5, 2024

After these two players, there is a slight drop in rating with two Manchester United players on the list: Alejandro Garnacho (91.1) and Leny Yoro (90.2). In fifth place is Zaïre-Emery, with a rating of 89.6, so the Golden Boy is likely to be between Yamal and Neves, with the Euro trophy probably tilting the award in the 17-year-old’s favor.