PSG’s Young Star Writes Cryptic Message About Future Amid Bayern Munich, Manchester United Links

Paris Saint-Germain’s Xavi Simons put out a cryptic message as reports surface about his future. The 21-year-old is linked to clubs like Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and RB Leipzig.

Le Parisien’s Benjamin Quarez reported this past week that Simons is set to join RB Leipzig on loan. This move allows PSG to retain full control over his future in 2025 and gives them the potential to receive the entire transfer fee next summer.

If Simons were sold this summer, PSV would claim 60 percent of the fee. Simons has no plans to return to PSG, as his real ambition is to play in the Premier League, possibly in 2025.

Simons went on Instagram and put out a cryptic message which stated, “Not every closed door is locked. Push.” This message further adds mystery to what the player not only want to do in the short term but long term if he does decide to return to Leipzig on a loan deal.

During his loan spell at RB Leipzig, Simons made a significant impact, featuring in 43 matches across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and registering 15 assists.