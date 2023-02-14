PSG XI vs Bayern Munich: Messi and Mbappe injury latest, confirmed team news, predicted lineup today

(REUTERS)

Paris Saint-Germain are sweating over injury concerns for both Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe ahead of facing Bayern Munich in the Champions League tonight.

The French and German champions face off for the first leg of their last-16 clash at the Parc des Princes.

PSG boss Christophe Galtier defined Mbappe’s hamstring issue as a “sprinter’s injury” after the weekend defeat to Monaco, which the striker missed having been forced off early against Montpellier on February 1.

An initial three-week timeframe was stated by the club for the Frenchman’s absence, but there are suggestions he could return for the Bayern game after taking part in training on Monday.

Mbappe’s work with his team-mates has been limited, with a final decision to be made based on how he responds to the intensity on the training pitch.

Another player reportedly set to miss the match was Messi, after he picked up a muscle injury in last week’s defeat to Marseille.

Messi, 35, sat out the Monaco loss as Neymar was partnered up front by Hugo Ekitike.

But Galtier left the door open to the Argentine returning to the line-up as he also returned to training. He said: “[Messi] should resume training ... we will take stock at that time.”

Elsewhere, PSG will be without Renato Sanches and Nordi Mukiele due to injuries. A stomach bug hit the squad ahead of the Monaco game but they still welcomed Presnel Kimpembe back from his absence off the bench.

Marco Verratti is a doubt with a hip problem.

Predicted PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes; Danilo; Fabian, Verratti, Vitinha; Messi, Neymar.