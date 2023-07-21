PSG want swift Kylian Mbappe sale after contract dispute as Real Madrid links intensify

Paris Saint-Germain have put Kylian Mbappe up for sale and are prepared to engage with potential buyers.

The French international has been left off the club’s pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea after rejecting PSG’s offers of a new contract.

Mbappe has just one year left on his deal in the French capital, raising the very distinct prospect of him leaving for free next summer.

Real Madrid made a bid to sign the 24-year-old last year before he signed an extension and continue to be linked with the former Monaco striker, while Manchester United have also been credited with an interest.

PSG are rebuilding under former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique and are now actively looking to sell Mbappe. The relationship between the club and the player has soured and there is a feeling the striker has already agreed a move to Madrid.

The forward has scored 212 goals in 260 games since moving to the Parc des Princes in the summer of 2017, winning five Ligue 1 titles in the process.

PSG, however, want clarity quickly and will not risk losing out on what would be a sizeable transfer fee.