PSG vs. RB Leipzig live score, updates, highlights from 2020 Champions League semifinal

Paris Saint-Germain, meet RB Leipzig.

RB Leipzig, meet Paris Saint-Germain.

The Champions League semifinal round is quite a stage for the first competitive meeting between the French and German teams. Both are trying to advance to their first Champions League Final, and because UEFA modified the tournament format for the quarters and semis at a neutral site in Lisbon, Portugal, Tuesday's match is a single-leg fixture. It's win or go home for both sides.

RB Leipzig would be the seventh different German team to reach the Final (second only to English teams), and PSG would be the first French team to reach the Final since Monaco in 2004.

Both teams are on a bit of a roll heading into Tuesday's semifinal. PSG have scored in each of their past 33 Champions League games, only one behind the all-time record in major UEFA European competition (Real Madrid, 34 between 2011-14). The last team to stop PSG from scoring in such a match was Manchester City in April of 2016 (0-1), when PSG were eliminated from the Champions League quarterfinals.

As for RB Leipzig, they are unbeaten in their past seven Champions League matches (five wins, two draws) after losing four of their first eight in the competition.

Sporting News is tracking live updates from Tuesday's Champions League semifinal in Lisbon. Below are the highlights from PSG vs. RB Leipzig.

MORE: Watch select Champions League games on fuboTV (7-day trial)

PSG vs. RB Leipzig live score, updates, highlights

PSG - 2

RB Leipzig - 0



45'+4' — Halftime. PSG has a 2-0 lead over RB Leipzig at the break with an edge in shots (7-5) and shots on goal (3-1).

44' — Another near miss. Neymar's shot from the edge of the right post barely misses wide.

42' — GOAL, PSG. Another easy score for the French side. Ángel Di María taps it into the bottom right corner of the net with his left foot from the middle of the box after fielding a beautiful pass from Neymar.

That's two!



A costly error gives PSG a two-goal lead through the Di Maria finish. pic.twitter.com/p7VTBLfekL



— Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 18, 2020

That Neymar touch pic.twitter.com/QD3numqTPO — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 18, 2020

35' — PSG's Neymar blasts a shot on a free kick from way outside of the box on the right wing. It barely misses wide right.

“Only Neymar. Only Neymar”



A nearly impossible free-kick goal from the Brazilian. pic.twitter.com/ME5fNn8ipl



— Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 18, 2020

25' — RB Leipzig's Yussuf Poulsen misses a shot from the center of the box. It goes wide right.

23' — RB Leipzig's Marcel Sabitzer gets a good shot on a free kick from just outside the center of the box, but it deflects off the wall of PSG defenders for a corner.

17' — PSG's Kylian Mbappé blasts a shot from the right side of the box, but it's saved.

¡Cerca otra vez el PSG!



Mbappé la tuvo pero no pudo. Los parisinos se están dando un festín en el inicio del juego. @dierotenbullen 0-1 @psg_espanol#UCL | #RBLeipzig | #PSG



En vivo

TUDN | @univision

Síguelo aquí https://t.co/DQtt3f94bM pic.twitter.com/WqB4wf1JY7











— TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) August 18, 2020

13' — GOAL, PSG. An easy score for from a set piece after Neymar wins a free kick on the left wing. Marquinhos gets the header from Ángel Di María's cross.

The quarterfinal hero strikes first!



Di Maria puts the ball right on Marquinhos' head and PSG takes the early lead. pic.twitter.com/YHVXLgzcfP



— Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 18, 2020

7' — A hand ball negates a PSG goal. The ball hits Neymar in the arm before being sent into the back of the net.

6' — PSG's Neymar barely misses wide right on a shot, striking the far post after breaking beyond the defense and taking Kylian Mbappé's through pass.

An early chance for Neymar, who pushes it right wide.



Where have we seen that before? pic.twitter.com/UUgCBC0S4q



— Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 18, 2020

3' — RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku attempts a shot from the center of the box, but it's blocked.

1' — A quick hand ball committed by RB Leipzig's Yussuf Poulsen.

1' — We're underway. PSG starts with possession.

PSG vs. RB Leipzig channel in the USA

CBS now has the exclusive English-language rights for the Champions League in the U.S., but neither of the semifinal matches will broadcast live on TV (except on Univision, which remains the Spanish-language home for Champions League games in the U.S.). CBS took over the rights for Champions League matches in the U.S. ahead of schedule after Turner Sports prematurely ended its deal in June.

Story continues