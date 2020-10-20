PSG vs Manchester United prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

Edinson Cavani will miss Manchester United’s clash with Newcastle this weekend (AFP via Getty)

Manchester United and PSG both come into this Champions league meeting wirth a spring in their step after confident weekend wins.

United thrashed Newcastle 4-1 to restore order after that thrashing at the hands of Tottenham at Old Trafford before the international break.

Paris Saint-Germain lost their first two Ligue 1 games this season but recovered well to win their next five, including a 4-0 win over Nimes on the weekend where Kylian Mbappe scored twice.

Neymar was rested for that game and will be raring to go here alongside Mbappe and Angel Di Maria, with fellow former United player Ander Herrera also set to start. Former PSG striker Edinson Cavani is expected to appear from the United bench for his debut.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is the match?

PSG vs Manchester United kicks off at 8pm BST at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

How to watch on TV and online

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK, and can streamed online via the BT Sport website and the BT Sport app for paying customers.

Team news

Manchester United have Edinson Cavani available for selection against his former club. Mason Greenwood misses out through fitness issues, but Anthony Martial returns to the setup after missing the league game at Newcastle through suspension.

PSG are without Marco Verratti and Leandro Paredes through injury, although Marquinhos and Julian Draxler are back in contention following their recent layoffs.

Predicted line-ups

PSG: Navas, Florenzi, Diallo, Kimpembe, Kurzawa, Herrera, Gueye, Paredes, Di Maria, Neymar, Mbappe

Manchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles, Matic, Pogba, McTominay, Fernandes, Rashford Martial

Odds

PSG 11/18

Draw 4/1

Man Utd 5/1

Prediction

Both sides come into the game with a spring in their step following the weekend. It should be a good contest but PSG have home advantage and the edge in quality with Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe, and I expect them to get the job done tonight. PSG 3-1 Manchester United.

