PSG vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Manchester United visit Paris Saint-Germain tonight at the place where they pulled off one of their most famous Champions League victories.

It was 18 months ago that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team battled back at the Parc des Princes to knock out PSG, thanks to that late VAR call and Marcus Rashford’s subsequent penalty.

Fast forward and Manchester United now have one of PSG’s former stars in their own ranks, with Edinson Cavani expected to be on the bench and to make his United debut after signing for the club during the transfer window.

United come into the game on the back of a confidence-boosting victory over Newcastle United, while PSG have recovered well from defeats in the opening two league games of the season, winning the past five with 16 goals scored and only one conceded.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is the match?

PSG vs Manchester United kicks off at 8pm BST at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

How to watch on TV and online

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK, and can streamed online via the BT Sport website and the BT Sport app for paying customers.

Team news

Manchester United have Edinson Cavani available for selection against his former club. Mason Greenwood misses out through fitness issues, but Anthony Martial returns to the setup after missing the league game at Newcastle through suspension.

PSG are without Marco Verratti and Leandro Paredes through injury, although Marquinhos and Julian Draxler are back in contention following their recent layoffs.

Predicted line-ups

PSG: Navas, Florenzi, Diallo, Kimpembe, Kurzawa, Herrera, Gueye, Paredes, Di Maria, Neymar, Mbappe

Manchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles, Matic, Pogba, McTominay, Fernandes, Rashford Martial

Odds

PSG 11/18

Draw 4/1

Man Utd 5/1

Prediction

Both sides come into the game with a spring in their step following the weekend. It should be a good contest but PSG have home advantage and the edge in quality with Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe, and I expect them to get the job done tonight. PSG 3-1 Manchester United.

Read more

Tuchel tells United what to expect from new signing Cavani