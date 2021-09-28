PSG vs Man City LIVE: Champions League latest score, goals and updates from fixture tonight

Lionel Messi warms up before kick-off (Reuters)

Pep Guardiola is taking on Mauricio Pochettino tonight as Manchester City head to Paris Saint-Germain looking to continue their good start in Group A.

City beat RB Leipzig in a real thriller last time out, 6-3 the eventual scoreline, while PSG were held by Club Brugge in a frustrating 1-1 draw. A huge amount of expectancy is placed on the Parisian outfit after their busy summer and impressive recruitment, the crown of which was of course Lionel Messi. He has yet to score for his new club and there have been suggestions of discontent, as Pochettino tries to fit the Argentinian legend, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe all into a functioning attacking outfit.

Meanwhile, City have stuttered once or twice at the start of the campaign, but made a big statement with a weekend win away to Chelsea to move second in the Premier League table ahead of their weekend clash with leaders Liverpool - making this midweek fixture a tricky one for Guardiola to juggle his team selection. The Spanish boss has already hinted at how tough the game will be: “What should we do? I don’t know. With this amount of quality I don’t know how to stop them, honestly. They’re so good. This amount of talent together – to control it is so difficult. We will try to defend well when we don’t have the ball and make them run when we have the ball. They’re exceptional players.”

Follow live coverage of PSG vs Manchester City in the Champions League below:

PSG vs Man City

PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Mendes; Herrera, Gueye, Verratti; Messi, Mbappe, Neymar

Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Laporte, Dias, Cancelo; Rodri, Bernardo, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Sterling, Grealish

GOAL! PSG 1-0 Manchester City (GUEYE 8’)

PSG 0-0 Manchester City

5 min: PSG break up a City attack as Neymar springs forward from deep. He plays it inside to Messi, who is drifting across the frontline, but Laporte is able to block the next pass through to Mbappe, who was clear.

PSG 0-0 Manchester City

3 min: PSG’s 19-year-old left back Nuno Mendes wins his first battle with Riyad Mahrez on the opposite flank, before Cancelo looks to play Grealish in down the left but is flagged offside.

PSG 0-0 Manchester City

2 min: Verratti concedes a free-kick on the City left but De Bruyne’s ball into the box is headed away and PSG clear.

PSG 0-0 Manchester City

1 min: Messi looks like he has started on the right with Neymar on the left. City enjoy 30 seconds or so on the ball before a long pass is gathered by Champions League debutant Donnarumma.

PSG 0-0 Manchester City

And we’re off! Lionel Messi still looks strange in a kit that isn’t Barcelona or Argentina.

PSG vs Manchester City

Spanish referee Carlos del Cerro Grande has the whistle tonight. Kick off is next!

PSG vs Manchester City

The players are in the tunnel and the Parc des Princes looks bouncing ahead of kick-off - fans were of course missing from the semi-final between these sides last season.

Ruben Dias leads City out as the players emerge onto the pitch.

Just in time for THAT Champions League anthem.

PSG vs Manchester City

Pep Guardiola, speaking to BT Sport ahead of tonight’s match:

[On facing PSG] “What a pleasure to be here. Every manager wants their team to reach the level [we had at Chelsea] but sometimes it’s not always possible and the opponent is better. But the intention is always to do our best.

[On making two changes and starting Sterling and Mahrez] “It’s the specific qualities I think we need today. I thought to maybe make more [changes] but for this type of game the players are not tired because they are so excited. The trip was comfortable and the city is magnificent, so there are no complaints. After we have five days until the game at Anfield.

[On his reunion with Lionel Messi] “I enjoyed him for years. With these players you are ready to suffer, these types of players can be unstoppable at any minute. They are too good to control - and not just him but Mbappe, Neymar, Verratti. We have an idea of the game we want to do and we will try.”

PSG vs Manchester City: Lionel Messi’s record against Pep Guardiola

Messi has also scored six times in his four previous meetings with Pep Guardiola, his former manager at Barcelona.

Messi and Guardiola have split those four matches at two wins each and if the Argentine were to score tonight it would also be his first goal for PSG and under Mauricio Pochettino.

If you’re after some pre-match reading tonight, this piece from Miguel Delaney is a must-read on Messi’s relationship with Guardiola and the unique challenges of managing the forward that now face Pochettino.

Messi, Pochettino and the precarious power balance at PSG

PSG vs Manchester City: Lionel Messi’s record against English sides

Lionel Messi lines up against English opposition in the Champions League tonight for the first time since May 2019.

That evening ended in arguable one of the worst defeats of his distinguished career, as Liverpool overturned a first-leg defeat to win 4-0 at Anfield in the semi-finals.

But Messi has enjoyed plenty of better nights against Premier League opposition - scoring a remarkable 26 goals against English sides in his career.

The Argentine has faced City six times, scoring six goals and winning five of those encounters.

(Getty Images)

PSG vs Manchester City

These two sides played out two enthralling matches in last season’s semi-finals.

City won both matches 2-1, but the first leg at the Parc des Princes was dominated by the hosts in the first half, as Pochettino’s side played some of their best football they’ve ever produced in the competition.

But Guardiola’s men flipped the script with an inspired second-half performance and the comeback was complete after Riyad Mahrez’s free-kick went straight through a disorganised PSG wall.

(Getty Images)

PSG vs Manchester City

Messi slots back into a PSG line-up that has won their past two fixtures in his absence, a 2-1 win over Metz and a 2-0 win against Montpellier.

Things weren’t quite that straight-forward, however, with PSG relying on a 95th minute from Hakimi to beat Metz, while the victory over Montpellier was overshadowed by reports of a row between Mbappe and Neymar.

The France international appeared to be frustrated that his Brazilian teammate had not passed the ball to him when in promising positions, with his anger rising after Neymar then did pass, but to Julian Draxler, for their second goal.

It’s been quite the week for Mauricio Pochettino as he attempted to downplay any disagreement between the two forwards.

Mauricio Pochettino responds to Kylian Mbappe-Neymar rift reports

PSG vs Manchester City team news

Lots of interesting bits and pieces to dissect from the starting line-ups, with Lionel Messi starting after missing PSG’s last two matches with a knee injury the headline.

Messi lines up alongside Neymar and Mbappe in a star-studded attack, although the trio have yet to click in their first three matches together for Pochettino’s side.

Donnarumma makes just his third start for PSG since joining from AC Milan in the summer, while Italy teammate Marco Verratti starts after also overcoming an injury problem.

Raheem Sterling gets just his fourth start of the season so far and it’s a big night for him - could we see the England forward play as a 9 at the Parc des Princes?

Lionel Messi starts for PSG against Man City: Champions League line-ups and team news

Manchester City team

Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Laporte, Dias, Cancelo; Rodri, Bernardo, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Sterling, Grealish

That’s a really strong team from Pep Guardiola - just two changes from Saturday’s 1-0 win over Chelsea with Sterling and Mahrez in for Foden and Jesus.

PSG team

PSG line-up: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Herrera, Gueye, Verratti; Messi, Mbappe, Neymar.

Messi starts!

Guardiola: I don’t know how to stop PSG

Pep Guardiola was keen to play the underdog card this week in this meeting of financial muscle. “What should we do? I don’t know,” he said of City’s challenge to shut down PSG’s qualities. “With this amount of quality I don’t know how to stop them, honestly. They’re so good.

“This amount of talent together - to control it is so difficult. We will try to defend well when we don’t have the ball and make them run when we have the ball. They’re exceptional players. All of them are so good individually. They can combine and connect with each other. We’re looking forward to playing the game.”

PSG vs Man City: Live Champions League coverage

Good evening and welcome to our live coverage of the Champions League clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City on the Independent.

The storylines to watch for in this encounter are too numerous to mention; from Pep against Poch, to Messi’s search for his first PSG goal, to both of these clubs desperate to end their wait for European silverware after petrodollars fuelled a rise to the top of the game. There are, however, just three points and no trophies on offer tonight, but after a draw against Club Brugge it’s arguable that PSG don’t have too much wiggle room to lose further ground - especially on home soil.

City, meanwhile, may need to juggle the line-up somewhat due to returning faces and a crunch Premier League clash at the weekend against leaders Liverpool - it’s a succession of big matches for Guardiola and Co right now and his choices this week may shape the course of their season between now and the new year.