Is PSG vs Bayern Munich on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Paris Saint-Germain host Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16 tonight as they look to bounce back from consecutive defeats in league and cup competitions.

Christophe Galtier’s side lost their round-of-16 Coupe de France encounter 2-1 against Marseille before falling to a 3-1 defeat to third-place Monaco on Saturday.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, got their first two league wins of 2023 in the last couple of weeks, beating Wolsburg 4-2 and winning 3-0 against Bochum.

The reigning Bundesliga champions had drawn three consecutive games prior to their most recent wins and are a point clear of Union Berlin at the top of the table.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is PSG v Bayern Munich?

The Champions League first leg will kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 14 February.

How can I watch it?

PSG v Bayern will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7:15pm.

What is the team news?

Nordi Mukiele and Renato Sanches are the only confirmed absentees for Galtier’s side. Kylian Mbappe has missed the last three games but was pictured in training alongside the midfielder Marco Verratti with the pair expected to be in contention for first-team selection. Fabian Ruiz missed PSG’s defeat against Monaco with a stomach virus but is expected to be fit to return.

Bayern are still without Ryan Gravenberch, Lucas Hernandez, Sadio Mane, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Neuer, with all five out with long-term injuries. Thomas Muller is also a doubt after the German was subbed off at half-time with a suspected calf issue.

Predicted line-ups

PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Ramos; Mendes; Pereira; Ruiz, Vitinha, Verratti; Neymar, Messi

Bayern: Sommer; Cancelo, De Ligt, Upamecano, Davies; Goretzka, Kimmich; Sane, Musiala, Coman; Choupo-Moting

Odds

PSG: 8/5

Draw: 13/5

Bayern Munich: 6/4

Prediction

Both sides have shown defensive frailties in recent weeks and with the vast array of attacking quality on display, this game promises goals and plenty of them. Bayern under Nagelsmann have never shied away from their attacking philosophy but against the pace and prowess of this PSG side, it may well come back to hurt them. PSG 3-1 Bayern Munich.