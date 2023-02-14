PSG vs Bayern Munich prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

Bayern Munich travel to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League round of 16 tonight as the German side look to continue their perfect record in the competition so far.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side won all six of their Group C fixtures and beat PSG 1-0 in the Champions League final in 2020.

PSG came second in Group H to Benfica by nature of fewer goals scored having both finished on 14 points.

PSG came out on top the last time these sides met, winning on away goals after a 3-3 draw in the Champions League quarter-finals two seasons ago.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is PSG v Bayern Munich?

The Champions League first leg will kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 14 February.

How can I watch it?

PSG v Bayern will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7:15pm.

What is the team news?

Nordi Mukiele and Renato Sanches are the only confirmed absentees for Galtier’s side. Kylian Mbappe has missed the last three games but was pictured in training alongside the midfielder Marco Verratti with the pair expected to be in contention for first-team selection. Fabian Ruiz missed PSG’s defeat against Monaco with a stomach virus but is expected to be fit to return.

Bayern are still without Ryan Gravenberch, Lucas Hernandez, Sadio Mane, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Neuer, with all five out with long-term injuries. Thomas Muller is also a doubt after the German was subbed off at half-time with a suspected calf issue.

Predicted line-ups

PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Ramos; Mendes; Pereira; Ruiz, Vitinha, Verratti; Neymar, Messi

Bayern: Sommer; Cancelo, De Ligt, Upamecano, Davies; Goretzka, Kimmich; Sane, Musiala, Coman; Choupo-Moting

Odds

PSG: 8/5

Draw: 13/5

Bayern Munich: 6/4

Prediction

Both sides have shown defensive frailties in recent weeks and with the vast array of attacking quality on display, this game promises goals and plenty of them. Bayern under Nagelsmann have never shied away from their attacking philosophy but against the pace and prowess of this PSG side, it may well come back to hurt them. PSG 3-1 Bayern Munich.