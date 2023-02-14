PSG vs Bayern Munich line-up prediction: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Paris Saint-Germain will look to continue their impressive home form when they welcome Bayern Munich to the Parc de Princes in the Champions League round of 16 tonight.

Christophe Galtier’s side are unbeaten in their last 40 games at home in all competitions with their last defeat coming in April 2021 against Manchester City in the Champions League.

PSG’s recent away form has been less than impressive, though, with the side losing their last two games against Marseille and Monaco in the Coupe de France round of 16 and Ligue 1.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, come into this encounter fresh off a 3-0 home win against Bochum, with Julian Nagelsmann’s side one point clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is PSG v Bayern Munich?

The Champions League first leg will kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 14 February.

How can I watch it?

PSG v Bayern will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7:15pm.

What is the team news?

Nordi Mukiele and Renato Sanches are the only confirmed absentees for Galtier’s side. Kylian Mbappe has missed the last three games but was pictured in training alongside the midfielder Marco Verratti with the pair expected to be in contention for first-team selection. Fabian Ruiz missed PSG’s defeat against Monaco with a stomach virus but is expected to be fit to return.

Bayern are still without Ryan Gravenberch, Lucas Hernandez, Sadio Mane, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Neuer, with all five out with long-term injuries. Thomas Muller is also a doubt after the German was subbed off at half-time with a suspected calf issue.

Predicted line-ups

PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Ramos; Mendes; Pereira; Ruiz, Vitinha, Verratti; Neymar, Messi

Bayern: Sommer; Cancelo, De Ligt, Upamecano, Davies; Goretzka, Kimmich; Sane, Musiala, Coman; Choupo-Moting

Odds

PSG: 8/5

Draw: 13/5

Bayern Munich: 6/4

Prediction

Both sides have shown defensive frailties in recent weeks and with the vast array of attacking quality on display, this game promises goals and plenty of them. Bayern under Nagelsmann have never shied away from their attacking philosophy but against the pace and prowess of this PSG side, it may well come back to hurt them. PSG 3-1 Bayern Munich.