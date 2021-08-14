PSG unveil Messi, Ramos, Donnarumma, Hakimi and Wijnaldum in Paris after stunning summer transfer window

(Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain proudly showed off their new signings as Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi and Gini Wijnaldum were presented to fans in Paris on Saturday night.

PSG pulled off one of the most stunning transfer windows in history by signing Messi, Donnarumma, Ramos and Wijnaldum as free agents, along with a big-money move for former Inter Milan full-back Hakimi.

The fact that PSG were able to sign Messi and Ramos - the former captains of Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively - on free transfers highlights the financial muscle of the French giants as they bid to finally deliver the Champions League trophy this season.

But coach Mauricio Pochettino will also be tasked with restoring PSG’s domestic dominance after Lille won the Ligue 1 title last season.

With PSG in action against Strasbourg in Paris on Saturday evening, Messi, Donnarumma, Ramos, Wijnaldum and Hakimi were unveiled to fans at the Parc des Princes.

All five wore matching white T-shirts featuring the quintet’s silhouettes and new PSG shirt numbers along with the message: “We are Paris,” with fireworks adding to the sense of occasion.

