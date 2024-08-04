PSG Suffer Setback as Man Utd Plan to Use Forward Target to Solve Attacking Woes

Over the last few days, reports have emerged that Paris Saint-Germain are looking to sign winger Jadon Sancho to strengthen its attack for the upcoming season. Despite the rift between the player and Erik ten Hag, Sancho could stay at Old Trafford.

A report from Sports Zone a few days ago revealed that the Parisians have agreed to personal terms with the 24-year-old. However, the information does reveal that Sancho isn’t PSG’s primary target and that the Red Devils want €60 million for the player.

Even with the rumors, The Athletic reports that ten Hag is considering using Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes as strikers to help solve Manchester United’s attacking issues.

Pundits like talkSPORT’s Alan Pardew recently shared their concerns over Sancho staying at Manchester United, noting that if the player isn’t starting to start the 2024-25 season, the Premier League side will find themselves in the same problem as last campaign.

“He plays on the right-hand side of midfield for Dortmund, exactly where [Marcus] Rashford, you think, ‘Oh, he’s never going to get a game over there because of the other boy that they play on that side,’” Pardew said.

I think we’re going to come back to exactly the same problem, the manager and Sancho at some point after about, I don’t know, first 10 games. If he’s still there, he ain’t going to start. ‘Why am I starting?’ And then there’s going to be friction again, and then there’ll be another bust-up. I can’t see that resolving itself, unfortunately.”

Sancho spent the second half of the 2023-24 season on loan at Borussia Dortmund, where he played a key role in helping the team reach the UEFA Champions League final. Last season, the English winger played 24 matches for both Manchester United and Dortmund, scoring three goals and getting three assists.