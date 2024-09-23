PSG Star Overcomes Key Weakness from Barcelona Tenure, Claims Pundit

Ousmane Dembélé has started the 2024-25 season in outstanding form, scoring four goals and registering three assists in five Ligue 1 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain.

The 27-year-old winger faced a tough night in Paris Saint-Germain’s opening Matchday 1 match against Girona FC. Dembélé took eight shots, landing two on target and hitting the woodwork once.

Nonetheless, the forward did have three key passes in the contest, so there were moments of brilliance that shouldn’t be overshadowed by his lack of finishing. Still, PSG narrowly secured the win thanks to an error from Girona goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga.

He also missed a big chance as the Parisians struggled to find their finishing touch overall. Dembélé has had an issue with finishing since his FC Barcelona days and with Kylian Mbappé gone, others need to step up to fill those scoring boots.

While the player’s ability to consistently score goals has been criticized, one pundit believes the player has improved, not worsened.

“He can still improve his effectiveness in front of goal, but when he’s behind you, it gets really tricky,” Bixente Lizarazu said on Téléfoot (h/t Canal Supporters). “His acceleration is incredible. He’s excellent at dribbling, and it’s great that he’s showing improvement in his finishing this season. But one thing’s for sure: if you have him on your back, it’s a real challenge for defenders.”