PSG reach total agreement with Rennes for Désiré Doué

According to a report by RMC Sport and confirmed by Le Parisien, Paris Saint-Germain have reached a total agreement with Stade Rennais for Désiré Doué (19). The young Frenchman is set to join the French champions as their latest signing with the young talent expected to arrive in the capital this evening or tomorrow.

It had previously been reported that PSG had won the race for the talented teenager after he returned from representing France at the Olympic Games. Doué had been one of the club’s targets for this summer and had to compete with Bayern Munich for his signature, with L’Équipe writing that the final agreement is thought to be around €50 million not including bonuses.

Désiré Doué unlikely to be available for PSG’s opening weekend

The fact that he is arriving at this stage in the window means that Doué will be unlikely to feature for the club during their opening game against Le Havre AC on Friday evening. However, Doué will likely become a key part of the squad with the young Olympian capable of playing multiple positions either as a midfielder or a winger (with a preference for the left side of the attack).

