PSG pushing to beat Premier League clubs to Dutch defender

Paris Saint-Germain are pushing to agree personal terms with Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida with club aware of strong interest from the Premier League.

The Ligue 1 champions have included Geertruida on a three-player shortlist of options to strengthen their defence this summer, alongside Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba and Lille teenager Leny Yoro.

Geertruida has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Feyenoord and appears the most attainable of the trio, though interest from the Premier League is a concern for PSG in their pursuit of the player.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with signing the 23-year-old, who worked under Arne Slot at the Rotterdam outfit. Geertruida was pictured in attendance at Liverpool’s draw with West Ham in April to fuel rumours of his potential arrival at Anfield.

The Reds are not alone in expressing interest in taking Geertruida to England, however, with the Netherlands international having shone in the Eredivisie.

Last season, Geertruida scored eight goals and laid on five assists in 34 appearances, featuring predominantly from right-back.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that PSG are yet to approach Feyenoord with a formal offer but are working on an agreement on personal terms with the player.

