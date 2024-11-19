PSG’s Ousmane Dembélé reveals curious obsession with dictator documentaries

Speaking on The Bridge podcast, Ousmane Dembélé delved into many different topics. The former Barcelona winger evoked his retirement plan, his Football Manager save, and a curious and unexplained obsession with documentaries about dictators.

The France international, now 27, spoke about his retirement and outlined a plan to leave professional football in seven years, at the age of 34. Once he hangs up his boots, he seemingly has no interest in remaining in the game, instead evoking the possibility of moving into the real estate business, both in France and in Africa.

Dembélé is known to be a big fan of the Football Manager franchise too, and he told The Bridge podcast that he spends “all day” on the game. “I came from the bottom guys – Winchester,” said the France international, referencing one of his saves in the game.

However, a more surprising admission came when he spoke about what he liked to watch. “I really like documentaries, either on Arte (a French channel) or on Youtube. I watch documentaries on the past, on what happened during the Second World War,” began Dembélé. Aurélien Tchouaméni and Jules Koundé, the latter already laughing, seemingly knew where this particular anecdote was heading.

Ousmane Dembélé has revealed his obsession with… documentaries about dictators:



“I like seeing what the dictators did: Mobutu, the German guy… Stalin, all of that, I love it (the documentaries).”



Tchouaméni’s and Koundé’s reactions are priceless.pic.twitter.com/OiSaS5XOxX — Get French Football News (@GFFN) November 18, 2024

“I like seeing what the dictators did: Mobutu [Sese Seko], the German guy (Adolf Hitler, actually Austrian)… [Joseph] Stalin, I love all of that (the documentaries),” he said. Pushed on his interest, he said that he had “always” had it. “I don’t know why,” added Dembélé.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle