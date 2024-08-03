PSG Make Offer to Arsenal and Chelsea Target Amidst Atlético Madrid Interest

Transfer rumors are heating up around Julian Álvarez potentially moving to Paris Saint-Germain, with the capital club revisiting their interest in the Manchester City star. While Arsenal and Chelsea are also linked to the Argentine, Atlético Madrid seems to be making a strong push.

Álvarez might be considering a summer departure from Pep Guardiola’s team to secure a more prominent role elsewhere. During the 2023-24 season, the 24-year-old played in 54 matches for Manchester City, scoring 19 goals and providing 13 assists.

According to a recent report from ESPN Argentina, PSG’s interest in Álvarez is intensifying. The Parisians are planning to have concrete discussions with Manchester City next week regarding a potential transfer of the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner.

TyC Sports’ Germán García Grova reports that PSG has officially made an offer for Álvarez. However, Atlético de Madrid has made him their top priority and is currently leading the race to sign the Argentine with Álvarez open to the idea of playing in Spain.

🚨🇦🇷| JUST IN: PSG has made a formal offer to Julián Álvarez. However, Atlético de Madrid wants Julián Álvarez as a priority signing and they have made the most progress as of today in signing the Argentine. The player is open to playing in Spain. @GerGarciaGrova pic.twitter.com/aJrgCatoDF — PSG Report (@PSG_Report) August 2, 2024

CaughtOffside also reported that manager Luis Enrique has expressed a strong appreciation for Álvarez’s abilities and is keen to secure his signature.