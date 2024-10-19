PSG provide medical update on Randal Kolo Muani

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that Randal Kolo Muani (25) will miss tonight’s fixture against RC Strasbourg Alsace after picking up an ankle sprain in training on Friday. The forward had started in PSG’s last league outing ahead of the international break when Les Parisiens drew 1-1 with OGC Nice.

The striker has struggled to stake a place in Luis Enrique’s plans since moving to the capital club from Eintracht Frankfurt at the start of the 2023/24 campaign. When Gonçalo Ramos (23) was injured at the start of the season, the Spanish manager instead opted to go with Marco Asensio and Désiré Doué over the more orthodox Kolo Muani for the number nine role.

France rely on Randal Kolo Muani

Despite this Kolo Muani has remained a pick for his national team manager Didier Deschamps. The Frenchman scored twice to provide Les Bleus with a 2-1 victory over their neighbours Belgium in the Nations League during the most recent international break.

GFFN | Nick Hartland