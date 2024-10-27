PSG and Madrid target Alexander-Arnold - Monday's gossip

Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are interested in signing Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool enquire about Amar Dedic's availability, Wolves make Giorgi Chakvetadze their primary January target.

Paris St-Germain have joined Real Madrid in the race to sign Liverpool's 26-year-old England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. (Fichajes - in Spanish)

Liverpool, meanwhile, have enquired about the availability of RB Salzburg's 22-year-old Bosnia and Herzegovina right-back Amar Dedic, as a potential replacement for Alexander-Arnold. (CaughtOffside)

Wolves have made Watford's Georgia attacking midfielder Giorgi Chakvetadze, 25, their primary target in January. (Sun)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is preparing the ground work to replace manager Carlo Ancelotti next season with Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso. (Sport - in Spanish)

Former Italy striker Mario Balotelli, 34, has a medical booked on Monday before signing for Serie A side Genoa. (Fabrizio Romano)

West Ham are interested in Atalanta and Nigeria forward Ademola Lookman, 27, as manager Julen Lopetegui hopes to boost his attacking options in January. (GiveMeSport)

Manchester City are set to offer Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol, 22, an improved contract worth £150,000-a-week to extend his stay at Etihad Stadium by two years until 2030. (Star)

England and Chelsea attacking midfielder Cole Palmer, 22, remains committed to the Blues despite being linked with a move way, including a return to Manchester City. (Football Insider)

AC Milan are interested in offering 27-year-old Liverpool and Italy winger Federico Chiesa a route back to Serie A. (CaughtOffside)

Former Germany defender Mats Hummels, 35, could leave Roma in January despite only joining the Serie A club as a free agent in the summer. (Nicolo Schira)