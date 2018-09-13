PSG and Jordan Brand Unveil Collection for Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain and Jordan Brand have officially unveiled their collaboration ahead of the Champions League. The collection includes gameday kits, a training collection, football boots, sneakers and apparel.

“Jordan Brand and Paris Saint-Germain share a distinct position in sport and style, so to partner with the club is a natural fit,” Michael Jordan said in a release. “We’re excited to unite these two passionate communities by putting the Jumpman on the chest of Paris Saint-Germain to continue fueling the energy for sport and style globally."

Jordan will provide two special-edition match kits that are built on a Nike Vaporknit Match chassis and feature clean black and white colorways with red accents that will be used as the club’s third and fourth kits. The goalkeeper kit comes in bold Infrared, a nod to one of Jordan Brand’s heritage colors.

The footwear and apparel collection channels the predominately black-and-white look of the kits, but also adds a strategic use of red, another Jordan Brand heritage color and prominent color on Paris Saint-Germain kits. There will be Nike phantom and Nike Mercurial boots featuring the Jumpman and Swoosh branding.

While it is the first time Jordan Brand will outfit a professional soccer team, it is not the brand's first experience within the sport.

Jordan Brand collaborated with Neymar in 2016 on a product line in which he became the first soccer athlete to wear Jumpman performance apparel on the field—the NJR X Jordan Hypervenom.

“For me the Jordan Brand means phenomenal, magic, irreverent," Neymar said in a statement. "It is perfect for Paris and for the Champions League. It is a huge responsibility to carry Jordan’s name on a shirt and we look forward to an excellent season. Two partners that are champions, both Paris and Jordan, so I really hope this connection brings us many titles."

The Jordan Brand x Paris Saint-Germain collection releases on September 14. The club will debut its new kit on September 18 against Liverpool.