PSG hit back at Barcelona’s claims of world-record bid for Spain star

Speaking on El Chiringuito, Enric Masim, an advisor to Barcelona president Joan Laporta, claimed that Paris Saint-Germain launched an audacious bid to sign Lamine Yamal (17) over the summer. The value of the bid was worth €250m, as per Masim – a world-record figure.

“The president has already said that he had an offer of €250m that he had rejected, that he had never considered it. It came from France,” he said. Whilst not making PSG directly, it was clear he was referencing the QSI-owned club, the only club with the capability of lodging such a bid in Ligue 1.

However, this claim incited an instant response from Les Parisiens, as reported by L’Équipe. The club denied the story “one million per cent“, stating that it would have been impossible for the club to pull off such a transaction due to the financials. Whilst outright denying any bid, PSG did nonetheless confirm that an enquiry was made for the Barcelona forward, as was the case with many other players over the course of the transfer window.

Whilst Luis Enrique is reportedly content with his attacking options, the Spaniard does reportedly want to strengthen on the left wing and introduce competition for Bradley Barcola, who has begun the season in scintillating form.

GSFN | Luke Entwistle