PSG fight to keep Mauricio Pochettino in move to block Tottenham approach for manager

Paris Saint-Germain want to keep Mauricio Pochettino as manager in a stance that will likely block any sensational return to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Independent first revealed on Monday that the London club has been considering going back for the Argentine in their search for a new manager, as they had been told he found managing PSG more of a headache than expected.

Daniel Levy is committed to doing everything possible to get Pochettino out of the French capital and back in the Spurs dugout.

The 49-year-old, who was replaced by Jose Mourinho in 2019 and guided Spurs to two title tilts in 2015-16 and 2016-17 as well as the 2019 Champions League final, has repeatedly been told that the managerial change was “great mistake” by the Spurs chairman.

He has been reminded about that by senior members of the squad, who have also been in touch with their former manager, pleading for him to return.

Pochettino and his backroom staff felt at home in London, but they have not settled in Paris, spending the majority of their time in hotels. And they feel that there is unfinished business at Spurs, whom they had reconstructed into an elite team.

The Independent understands that the contract with PSG, which has another year to run, is not the most difficult to get out of, although the French giants do not want the upheaval of losing another manager so quickly after axing Thomas Tuchel in December.

It is also understood that Pochettino is uncomfortable with the power structure at the Parc des Princes, where he has less influence than he expected, and there are the obvious concerns about the stature of so many star players.

The PSG hierarchy nevertheless feel Pochettino might be the man to impose a bit of discipline with a full summer.

That is despite the Argentine failing to win Ligue 1 this season, finishing one point behind Lille, which is said to also play on the mind of the former Southampton and Espanyol boss.

Pochettino would likely have to resign to make any move possible - a situation that currently looks unlikely.

