PSG edge past Marseille to go three points clear at top of Ligue 1

Marseille lost their discipline and lost touch with Ligue 1 pacesetters Paris Saint-Germain following a 1-0 defeat at the Parc des Princes on Sunday night.

The visitors imploded in the 73rd minute when Samuel Gigot was handed a straight red card for a demented hack on Neymar.

The foul on the Brazilian came when Marseille were enjoying sustained pressure and appeared to be close to drawing level.

That they could even achieve parity was a testament as much to the hosts' profligacy in front of the target as to Pau Lopez's prowess in the Marseille goal.

Within the first five minutes, the 27-year-old Spaniard twice thwarted Lionel Messi - back from a calf injury that had kept him out of PSG's previous two matches - and foiled Achraf Hakimi. Kylian Mbappé was also unable to beat him.

When Messi finally foxed him at a free-kick after 35 minutes, Lopez was saved by his crossbar.

In the rare moments of respite, Marseille showed fragments of the panache that has taken them to the upper reaches of Ligue 1 this season under new boss Igor Tudor.

Following one punchy counter-attack, Amine Harit forced a smart save from Gigi Donnarumma in the PSG goal.

But despite the gutsy running and sly movement of veteran striker Alexis Sanchez, Marseille could not breach the PSG rearguard.

And they were undone in first half-stoppage time. Marco Verratti snaffled the ball off Valentin Rongier, laid it on to Vitinha who fed Mbappé on the left hand side of the Marseille penalty area.



