PSG Could Re-enter Race for Liverpool and Tottenham Linked Player Amid Leipzig Interest

Olympique Lyonnais’ Rayan Cherki has caught the eye of several top European clubs this summer, with Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur all showing interest. However, the Parisians could be revisiting the player as his future is in limbo.

Borussia Dortmund emerged as the frontrunner for his signature with reports last month revealing that the two sides had agreed to personal terms. While Cherki is eager to join the German side, a transfer hasn’t been finalized yet.

Journalist Patrick Berger reported last month that discussions are at a standstill, and manager Nuri Sahin is not entirely convinced by the Frenchman’s arrival. The latest information on the Cherki file comes from L’Equipe’s Hugo Guillemet as he reports PSG’s stance on the player.

“What we know for sure is that there was a signed agreement between OL and PSG for €15 million for the player’s transfer,” Guillemet said (h/t Le10Sport). “There was even an agreement between Cherki and PSG.

“Actually, the interest from Borussia, which we can’t quite pin down, ended up breaking the deal with PSG. But there’s a chance Paris could come back into the picture.”

Leipzig have also entered the race recently for Cherki as the Bundesliga side looks to replace Dani Olmo who left for FC Barcelona this summer. The Lyon standout finished the 2023-24 season with three goals and nine assists in 39 matches across all competitions.