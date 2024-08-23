PSG coach Enrique gives squad seal of approval ahead of Montpellier clash

PSG boss Luis Enrique declared himself satisfied with his roster of players as they underwent their final preparations for the first home game of the season on Friday night against Montpellier.

"I think that we've already had a great transfer window, and we're not in any rush to add any more players," said Enrique who lost star striker Kylian Mbappé at the end of last season.

"I have huge faith in every player in our squad," the 54-year-old Spaniard added.

"Obviously, we'll keep an eye open until the end of the transfer window but it's very hard to find an opportunity that will strengthen the team."

Enrique took over at PSG in July 2023 and steered the club to a domestic treble of French Super Cup, Coupe de France and Ligue 1 title.

Following Mbappé's departure to Real Madrid, PSG supremos signed the 22-year-old Ecuador international defender Willian Pacho from the German Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt and 19-year-old Désiré Doué from Rennes to bolster the options in midfield.

"We looked for reinforcements in the transfer window," said Enrique. "But we already had a good squad last season. I don't look at the ages of our signings but at their performances and where we can improve.

Simplicity

"You know what it will be like at the Parc des Princes against PSG," said Montpellier goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte.



