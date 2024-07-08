PSG Chief Wouldn’t Hesitate to Spend €200M on Barcelona Star, Journalist Says

Paris Saint-Germain are eyeing a player they believe can step into Kylian Mbappé’s shoes in the long run. The club is prepared to spend significantly to secure a star they envision as the centerpiece of their new project.

While Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is seen by many as the perfect replacement for the 25-year-old, PSG’s plans hinge on Napoli’s willingness to sell. If Napoli refuse, PSG may need to explore other options, such as Lamine Yamal.

Last month, a report from Mundo Deportivo revealed that PSG are prepared to pay a record-breaking fee to acquire Yamal, whom they’ve selected as Mbappé’s successor. The Parisians are willing to surpass their own €222 million record by offering up to €250 million for the transfer.

Nonetheless, Spanish journalist 𝐏𝐞𝐝𝐫𝐨 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐚 believes that if the decision were up to sporting advisor Luis Campos, the PSG club chief would pay a significant sum to secure the Spanish youngster and build the project around him.

“How much is Lamine Yamal worth? I can assure you that if the money belonged to Luis Campos (PSG sporting director), he would pay €200 million to sign him immediately,” Morata said.

The teenager made 50 appearances across all competitions last season, scoring seven goals and registering 10 assists.